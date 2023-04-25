GOSHEN — County Geographic Information Systems are out-of-date and while updating them may come with a price increase, local leaders say it’s worth it.
Elkhart County GIS Coordinator Monica Davis requested a $30,000 appropriation from the General Fund for the GIS implementation service provided by Abonmarche during Thursday’s Elkhart County Council meeting. It is a part of the GIS data migration project which includes new servers and software, which were also appropriated for another $30,000 from the C.R. 6 and 17 NE TIF.
Davis informed the council that the system has reached end-of-life but she didn’t know until she began in the position a few months ago. The new program will allow departments to add data directly, although additional layers will increase cost. Redevelopment Program Coordinator Natasha Kauffman explained that redistribution of the costs may be necessary and she has confidence that the flux will level out in time.
“We need to update what has fallen apart so that we can make sure that we don’t fall into more crises,” Kauffman said.
Davis said the system will still be available to the public, and the coordinator will have control over what portions are accessible as needed by law.
• A public hearing was held by the Elkhart County Council for a tax abatement for Truck Accessories Group for an upcoming project. The project includes an investment of nearly $4 million in new manufacturing equipment and at least 10 new positions and annual salaries of $520,000, with a proposed phase-in of the equipment of three years. The agreement requires the investment to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
• The Elkhart County Council approved the commissioners’ approval of an appropriation request for $281,435 for sewer meter fees to the City of Nappanee for receiving sewage from the project. It’s a one-time expense paid to the city to support the change in system capacity from the addition of the area.
• Repairs at the jail continue. The council appropriated $100,000 for a new water softener from the County Adjusted Gross Income Tax Fund. County Administrator Jeff Taylor said with the jail being over 17 years old, many repairs are needed and to expect appropriations to continue.
• Elkhart County Highway Department Kent Meyers requested $40,000 for upgrades to one of the 911 towers as well as four radios and microphones. He also requested a new roof, which has begun leaking, for an administration building located along C.R. 7 for $130,000. Both were approved.
• The first steps of the Prairie Creek Run Greenway in the flood plain were taken at the county council meeting. The council approved a design phase which Kauffman said will help them to determine the best use of the land as they work with Osolo Township to determine what the community wants.