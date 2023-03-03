Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Berrien, St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Noble and Elkhart Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flooding is confined to park land and park roads. Some backyard flooding may occur in low lying residential areas near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM EST Friday the stage was 4.3 feet and steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 7.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&