Elkhart County is under a winter storm warning and a river flood warning. The winter storm will impact the area today through Saturday. The flood warning will continue throughout the weekend.
WINTER STORM WARNING
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued the winter storm warning until midnight tonight for our local counties of Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan.
Heavy snow is expected with this storm, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated higher amounts around 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph.
Travel will be very difficult due to heavy snow rates of 1 inch per hour or more, the NWS report states.
The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches.
FLOOD WARNING
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has also issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Michigan and Indiana: St. Joseph River affecting Berrien, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties; and the Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Noble and Elkhart counties.
Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes.
This warning will be in effect from Saturday afternoon until further notice.
For the Elkhart River at Goshen, the river will be impacted from Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.
At 8 feet, some residential and commercial properties near Ind. 119 are affected by high water.
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, the stage was 5.3 feet and steady, according to the NWS, which forecasts the river to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon to a crest of 8.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
Flood stage is 7 feet.