GOSHEN — Four more Davidhizar homes are being set for demolition.
Elkhart County Commissioners approved a request for proposals for 22131 Mississippi Ave., Goshen; 60320 Fenmore Ave., Goshen; 56599 Mars Drive, Elkhart; and 56588 Sapphire Blvd., Elkhart.
“I can’t say that Ron Davidhizar is not going to be difficult — he is, but we’re not going to release any permits to him for demolition,” said Elkhart County Building Commissioner Kevin Williams.
Deemed unsafe, the properties are part of a continued work against Davidhizar’s subpar properties.
In May, commissioners awarded bids for two other properties for demolition not far from several of the newest ones — 22043 Mississippi Ave. and 60317 Fenmore Ave.
“You know, Mr. Davidhizar, I’m empathic to your plight, but I didn’t fall off the log yesterday,” Commissioner Brad Rogers told him at the May meeting. “I’ve been around this county many years, not only as a patrol officer but as a sheriff, and now as a commissioner and I’ve seen these rental properties and I’m really thrilled that you are an entrepreneur and that you can have rental properties, but quite frankly, apparently you have too many — because you can’t manage them so we’re going to help you manage them, and we’re going to help the neighbors of these properties by getting rid of these blights.”
During Monday’s meeting, Rogers told Williams that he has concerns as properties the county has attempted to deal with owned by Davidhizar have been problematic in the past.
Williams said the building commission agreed not to release permits to him for demolition, and if he does attempt to do the work without a permit, they would have to go through legal avenues in order to handle it.
At the Fenmore property, there is already concrete from the foundation piled high.
Commissioners approved the request for proposals. Proposals will be due on Sept. 25.
Other items to come before the board include:
Commissioners authorized a transfer of three unimproved parcels to the Elkhart City Redevelopment Commission. The parcels are two on Indiana Avenue and one on York Street. Elkhart County Attorney Craig Buche said the county has no use for them, but the county has discovered squatters on the properties.