ELKHART — Elkhart County students have moxie.
An entrepreneurship program for high school juniors and seniors aims to determine just how much they have as it offers them the skills necessary to start up their own business.
Emma Yaney, a senior at Northridge High School, said the program, Startup Moxie, is designed to push students.
“It’s very hands-on,” she said. “You’re not just reading out of a book and taking a test on the information. What your actions do will have an effect. It’s also a big mindset thing. If you don’t have the right mindset then everything is going to collapse.”
Students gather from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and over the course of the year tour 20-30 local businesses and hear from 40-50 guest speakers as they work to build their own business.
“You’re never in the same spot,” said facilitator Sarah Taylor. “Some days we’ll be at a local business learning their story, other days we’ll be in the classroom, other days we’ll be with with a mentor.”
The program, which does offer school credit, is divided into semesters, following the school year.
“The first semester is a lot of team building and learning about each other in the class and doing small projects,” Yaney explained. “And then we start our own business together as a class.”
In the second semester, prototypes and surveys begin. There’s also an innovation project students can choose instead that focuses on coordinating venue, businesses, and sponsors for the final project expo.
“It all depends on your mindset and what you’re really interested in,” Yaney said.
Startup Moxie is a four-credit high school class and 18 college credits through Ivy Tech.
“For me, something that I really appreciate about the program is it’s not only for business-minded people,” Yaney said. “You learn so much. You learn how to talk to people, how to network, organization, how to make a deadline, how to budget. There’s so many real-world problems that you learn how to fix. It’s not only about learning how to start your own business.”
Taylor says that’s the whole point.
“Entrepreneurship is rooted in problem-solving,“ she continued. “They’ll be equipped to do anything they’d like to, not just in business, but in life in general. It’s really invigorating to see them being able to learn this, even for the business leaders.”
Startup Moxie is available to high school juniors and seniors. Currently there are 10 students in this year’s program, with a planned maximum of 25. Applications for the 2022-2023 school year are currently being accepted.
For more information, visit https://startupmoxieelkhartcounty.org/.
