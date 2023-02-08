INDIANAPOLIS — Teens from all four Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County spent Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse. They were there as part of a "Day of Advocacy."
The five members met with lawmakers on behalf of the club.
"This was an amazing opportunity for our future leaders to learn about advocacy and how funding can impact their club experience," said Chief Advancement Officer Matt Fischer.
One of the missions of club is to expose members to opportunities outside the clubhouse and show them potential career paths. While in Indianapolis, the members were able to speak with local Rep. Joanna King and local Sen. Ryan Mishler. King took the teens on a tour of the House chamber and posed with them for photos.
"She was very understanding and was interested in hearing what the club is doing," said Josh Polasky from the Goshen Club. "She also gave us the opportunity to be the first people to take a picture with her in the House chamber this year."
"It was so nice to talk with someone who could contribute to kids in our community," said Justice Thompson from the Elkhart Club. She spoke with Sen. Mishler.
The teens all said they were impressed by the experience.
"It was pretty cool to meet with the state lawmakers," said Kelsey Hamsher from the Nappanee Club.
"Everyone we met — and especially the building itself — was amazing. It's so impressive to see what all the people who work inside do," Polasky said.
"It was a nice experience. We got to see what a lawmaker's job is like," said Noah Klotz from the Middlebury Club.
In addition to meeting with lawmakers, the teens toured the statehouse and the Supreme Court chambers. They also talked with members of other clubs around the state.
"I forgot how big the club organization is. So, to see all the people from other clubs in the state was awesome," said Kristina Petkova from the Goshen Club.
All of the teens said they would love to take part in the experience again in the future. The day was coordinated by the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.