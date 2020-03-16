Here is the latest news release, issued Monday, March 16, from the Elkhart County Health Department about the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Elkhart County still does not have a confirmed COVID-19 case. We are continuing to
instruct on social distancing as much as possible. The best way to minimize the spread of this
virus is to implement the following good practices. We will repeat this many more times.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. If you can’t get to soap
and water, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
Use cough hygiene—cough/sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, not your hand.
Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects. Don’t forget your electronics!
STAY HOME WHEN SICK—please don’t spread illness to others.
Implement social distancing with six feet in between the next person.
With children being out of school, we recommend that children remain at home not out
and about in the community. We know this is difficult, but locations outside of your home and
school are hard to control the spread. Children do not understand this, but you do.
Lastly, while we appreciate the generosity of local restaurants offering free meals to
children during this challenging time. This does make it hard to control the spread of the virus if
kids are gathered in one place.
We will continue to provide updates as changes occur. Please follow our Facebook page at Elkhart County Health Department Health Education Division www.facebook.com/healtheducation.echd, www.elkhartcountyhealth.org, or go to the Indiana
State Department of Health’s website at www.isdh.in.gov for up-to-date information on COVID19.
