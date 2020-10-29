ELKHART COUNTY — Thursday marked the highest one-day total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Elkhart County. State officials also reported that today’s results had the highest level of daily testing to date.
“I’m not surprised," Elkhart County Health Department Public Information Officer Melanie Sizemore said. "Disappointed is really becoming my word. We have vast community spread and until people take it seriously and implement precautions … we’re not going to see a reduction.”
She said hospitals are full and more people are getting sick and landing in the hospitals’ emergency rooms.
“We are pushing Elkhart County into a very serious health crisis,” she said.
Elkhart County had 238 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Thursday on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website. That brings the total to 9,783 people who have tested positive for the virus. The previous record, according to Sizemore, was 222 on Oct. 22.
St. Joseph County also reported a high number of new cases — 227, bringing its total to 10,092.
Elkhart and St. Joseph counties each had a death as well. Elkhart County’s death toll is now at 146 and St. Joseph County is at 174.
In other parts of the country, Sizemore said, they are rationing health care. Elkhart and Goshen hospitals have full COVID units and intensive care units.
“We can only fit so many into a hospital at one time,” she said. Some hospitals are diverting patients, sending them to Indianapolis and elsewhere.
“Hospitals will have to make tough decisions,” she said.
Sizemore said that is not what Elkhart County health officials want to see happen.
Health officials have pleaded with the community to take precautions and there is a mask mandate in place. The next step, if the virus numbers continue to rise, will be: to restrict gatherings; the state can push the county back a stage or two; and limits will be placed on bars, restaurants and other venues.
“We don’t have to do that,” Sizemore said, “and we don’t want to do that, but everyone has to do what they have to to keep the community open.”
That means people need to wear their masks, social distance even at family gatherings, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer and stay home when sick.
The community spread does not have the same cause it did earlier in the spring and summer, where health officials were educating Latino and Amish communities about how to slow the spread.
“What we are seeing is social events being the main culprit, as well as people at home not being cautious,” she said.
People do not need to wear masks in their homes, she said, but when there are visitors, it’s important to remain socially distant with those visitors.
Sizemore said that health officials are also seeing spread where people are going to clubs and bars, plus events such as weddings.
“People go to a wedding and feel like they are comfortable and don’t wear a mask and suddenly have coronavirus,” she said. “ … We understand that people have COVID fatigue. But we are seeing incidents of death going up. We’ve had one death per day on average for the month of October. Those are loved ones, not statistics.”
The conversation she’s had with members of the public stating that people are more than numbers is “the most disappointing conversation that I get into,” Sizemore said. When she hears people say only 1% die, she said it’s disheartening that those deaths are minimized by the community.
One of those deaths was Sizemore’s 49-year-old cousin who had no underlying conditions. He had pneumonia and then the doctors realized a short time later that he had COVID. Two days after that, he had a stroke, then a heart attack and died in his sleep.
“His body could not fight it off,” she said.
Since the virus is unpredictable on who it kills, it’s important that people take precautions not only for their own health but for others, she said.
HALLOWEEN
Halloween is Saturday, which means trick or treating — if it hasn’t been canceled in communities.
Sizemore said that trick or treaters should stay outside and remain as socially distant as possible. She recommends that children not reach into a bowl to get their treats. Instead, people handing out the candy should just drop it into the kids’ bags. Everyone — candy givers and receivers — should also mask up and not just with a Halloween mask.
“Being outside is key,” Sizemore said. “As long as they are outside it should be a good, fun time. What we don’t want to see are major parties that are happening indoors without masks and not socially distant, where they are crammed together. That is a cauldron of coronavirus. Your risk probability just went up exponentially — and then your family’s too because you’ve got to go home.”
THANKSGIVING, CHRISTMAS
Because of the coronavirus, Sizemore suggests sticking to immediate family and smaller gatherings.
“When you have larger gatherings, there is the possibility of someone coming into your home that is asymptomatic and spreading it to you.”
It takes a couple of weeks to incubate after exposure, which could lead to possibly being sick over Christmas where it could be spread to other people, especially if a person is an asymptomatic carrier.
“Think of the broader picture that you’re creating,” Sizemore suggests. “ … Think it through first. Be smart.”
RED ZONE
If Elkhart County is moved from its current status of orange to red, the county would be at 15% positivity for all tests and have 200 or more weekly cases per 100,000. The state will start to provide more restrictions for Elkhart County vs. the county having more control over what it does and how to implement it, Sizemore explained. There could be restrictions on restaurants, bars, gatherings and events. The state also suggests schools go virtual.
ISDH uses all tests to determine the color code. Currently, Sizemore said, the all tests shows Elkhart County at 11.7%. “It’s truly difficult to get to 15,” she said.
STATEWIDE
ISDH announced that 3,649 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Thursday’s results were reported from 39,180 specimens submitted, the highest level of daily testing to date.
A total of 172,730 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 4,024 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
CHURCH RETURNS TO VIRTUAL
Goshen First United Methodist Church and Life Center Senior Pastor Chad Yoder announced online Thursday that all in-person services will be suspended, beginning this week through Jan. 10, with the first service scheduled to resume Jan. 17. Services during this time period will be online and FM radio will be offered in the parking lot at the Life Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.