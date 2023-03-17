GOSHEN — Several schools will be attending state finalist and preliminary competitions for musical arts on Saturday. Here’s a rundown of what to expect from Elkhart County schools:
Indiana Percussion Association State Prelims for PSCA, Open Class, PRA, FPM at Brownsburg High School, 1000 S. Odell St., Brownsburg.
• 10 a.m. — Jimtown Percussion Ensemble
• 10:45 a.m. — Elkhart Percussion Ensemble
• 3:37 p.m — Goshen High School
• 8:49 p.m. — Fairfield Indoor Percussion
The Indiana High School Color Guard Association State Finals will be held at Center Grove High School, 2717 S. Morgantown Road, Greenwood.
• 12:40 p.m. — NorthWood High School Varsity Winter Guard
• 1:23 p.m. — Goshen Varsity
• 2:03 p.m. — Concord Varsity
• 2:11 p.m. — Fairfield Varsity Winter Guard
The Indiana State School Music Association Vocal Jazz and Show Choir competitions will take place at Franklin Central High School, 6215 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis.
• 10:30 a.m. — Fairfield Expressions Show Choir
• 1:15 p.m. — Northridge Starlights
• 7 p.m. — Elkhart Vocal Jazz
• 8 p.m. — Northridge Northern Lights