GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s COVID numbers have been rising since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted restrictions to an advisory level April 6.
In that time, the county went from wavering between blue and yellow on the state metrics map to today being solidly in orange.
Blue is the best on the metrics map with low community spread. Yellow is low to moderate spread. Orange is more widespread positivity. And red is a high rate of spread.
When the metrics map was updated Wednesday, Elkhart County went from yellow to orange, scoring a 2.5.
The seven-day all tests positivity rate was at 10.69%, which is scored as a 2 (yellow) on the chart. However, the weekly cases per 100,000 residents was at 216, which is a score of 3 (red), making the total score 2.5. The positivity rate would have to rise to 15% in order for Elkhart County to be back in red.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said Wednesday that the county has not seen this type of increase since October, when then-health officer Dr. Lydia Mertz put a mask mandate in place. Yet in comparing curves, she said, “This one is not as steep as last October. Hopefully, we aren’t going higher, but we may.”
Elkhart General Hospital recently saw an increase in COVID-19 patients, hitting a peak of 26, but is currently holding steady at 22, she said. Goshen Hospital’s cases have also recently risen. The average age of the COVID patients is younger than 50.
“They’re not dying like the older generation,” Wait said. “Half are on oxygen supplementation, so they’re a little sicker than Elkhart’s increase.”
What’s driving this increase?
Wait said that gatherings are the real issue.
“Not to blame anybody,” she said, explaining that people need to be aware that exposure is occurring not just at social gatherings like wedding receptions, but at work when people are doing training sessions. “That’s where we’re seeing them now.”
Employees will go to group training and half of the people are sick, Wait said.
“People are showing up when they don’t feel well that day,” she explained, and that is causing spread.
On Wednesday, Elkhart County’s 7-day all testing positivity rate was at 11.1%.
“And when we get to the positivity rate we are now in the county of 10% and above you have high spread of COVID throughout the county,” Wait said. “Odds are if you have a gathering you likely have someone sick there.”
With Elkhart County in orange, special events will face the most impact. Attendance at special events and extra-curricular activities at schools will drop to 25%.
Under the public health order, businesses, which include restaurants and big box stores, will remain at 100% capacity.
She is still hoping patrons of those business will still keep a social distance of six feet.
Schools, Wait pointed out, are following the governor’s executive order, so masks are mandated and capacity is based on the state metrics map. Schools can be more strict if they feel it is necessary, and Wait said she will support them in that.
The only end to all of this is vaccinations, she said.
The state has set up a mass vaccination clinic at the Tolson Center in Elkhart that will continue through Saturday. People can make appointments or just walk up and get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
The state is also watching for breakthrough cases after vaccination. To date, there have been 22 breakthrough cases, Wait said. It’s still below Pfizer and Moderna’s 5% breakthrough rate, “but that just goes to show you how much this virus is changing and if that accelerates, which it tends to during high rates of spread, we will have trouble in the long term controlling it.”
Wait said if the county doesn’t get on top of it now, this virus impact could continue for years.
“The thing that I worry about the most is next school year,” she said. “If we don’t have control over it now, our school year is going to mirror this year’s and we’re going to be stuck in a hybrid model or virtual learning because won’t have staff who will be able to teach our children.”
So while the mass vaccination clinic is in the county, she urges people to get vaccinated. The state brings in mobile clinics when they see the county has a high rate of people going to vaccination sites. “That’s why they’re here — to relieve the stress on the scheduling system.” Once the state leaves, the county goes back to full schedules and waits for the vaccine.
“For people who are still teetering on taking advantage of the extra doses in the county,” Wait said, “... these are extra doses and we should cherish everyone that we have. Get them now while they are available.”
