Elkhart County now has 60 total COVID-19-related deaths after one new death was reported Sunday by health officials.
There were 83 new positive cases reported Sunday in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
One new death was also reported in LaGrange County, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths there to 10.
Indiana reported 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 51,612 since the coronavirus pandemic began. State officials said 2,567 people have died. Health officials say there are another 193 probable deaths for which there isn’t a positive test on record.
More than 560,000 tests have been conducted in Indiana. Of the roughly 6,500 tests reported Sunday, about 9% were positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady, the ISDH reported, and, as of today, more than 38% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
Statewide — 51,612 positive cases, up 7,560; 2,567 deaths, up four; 564,647 tested, up 6,554; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,618 positive cases, up 83; 60 deaths, one new; 26,274 tested, up 535; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 486 positive cases, two new; 10 deaths, one new; 2,220 tested, up 14; positivity rate, 21.9%.
Noble County — 520 positive cases, up eight; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,710 tested, up 37; positivity rate, 11.0%
Kosciusko County — 582 positive cases, up seven; four deaths, zero new; 6,027 tested, up 55; positivity rate, 9.7%.
St. Joseph County — 2,148 positive cases, up 44; 69 deaths, zero new; 29,791 tested, up 430; positivity rate, 7.2%.
Marshall County — 557 positive cases, 13 new; nine deaths, zero new; 5,008 tested, up 130; positivity rate, 11.1%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
