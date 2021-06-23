Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties are all in the blue on the state's COVID-19 metric map.
Blue is the lowest level on the map, which measures the spread of COVID-19 in counties. And it's the first time Elkhart County has been in blue since the beginning of the metric map.
Our local counties are not alone. Out of Indiana's 92 counties, only seven are not in blue and are at a yellow advisory level. Another two are in blue this week, but have not been at blue for two weeks so are still considered yellow.
To see today's current numbers, visit https://www.goshennews.com/todays-update/article_c0493050-e616-11ea-9abb-f76e011151ee.html
