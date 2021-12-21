GOSHEN — Rising recycling costs have led to the reduction of recycling sites in Elkhart County. The county will drop from 15 to five.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners approved the reduction and extension of the recycling contract with Borden’s Waste-Away Service Inc. for one year during Monday’s meeting.
The five sites will be located at:
• Martin’s Supermarket Cobblestone Crossing, 23277 C.R. 10, Elkhart
• Forks County Line Store, 508 E. Warren St., Middlebury
• Martin’s Supermarket, 1530 E. Market St., Nappanee
• Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen
• and a new site will be constructed over the next several months at the southeast corner of Wilden and Indiana avenues across from the Goshen Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The Martin’s site on Bashor Road will remain operational until the new site is completed, Borden’s officials stated
As for the remaining sites, the plan is to close them soon after the first of the year. Borden’s announced there will be no charges to consumers who use these locations for drop-off recycling.
The consolidation of sites is due to rising costs. Currently, the county pays $1,500 per month per site. That cost is rising to $4,900 per month per site at the beginning of the year
“People believe recycling pays for itself,” said Kyle Woolsey, director of sales for Borden’s.
Yet there are many costs to consider including transportation and processing. On the hauling side, there just aren’t enough drivers with a commercial driver’s license, Woolsey explained. It’s not just local — there is a nationwide shortage.
Plus, Borden’s is having trouble getting new trucks. Woolsey said Borden’s placed an order in January for new trucks and that was canceled because trucks were unavailable. They now have to be reordered. That means the current trucks need more maintenance. There is also the cost of container metal.
Woolsey added that Borden’s has two shifts of 18 people sorting trash out of recycling. And then add to all of that the fluctuations of commodities costs, which Borden’s absorbs, he said.
Many communities have canceled recycling entirely, Woolsey said, adding that the fact Elkhart County still has it shows its level of commitment.
Borden’s intends to do a better job of educating people on what should be recycled.
Woolsey said people should not worry about rinsing out containers or throwing out pizza boxes.
Items that are more “3D,” he said, work better in the machine, such as bottles and glass jars. Flat materials like a piece of paper are more difficult to process, he said. Newspapers are good though. They have machines set up for those.
Woolsey also advises recyclers to not put recycling in trash bags and to not throw in items such as wires, cords and hoses or mattresses. Not only are they not recyclable, he said, but they damage the equipment.
If it’s trash, do not throw it in a recycling bin, he said.
John Bowers, manager of the Elkhart County Landfill, said, “We find a lot of abuse at these sites.” Mattresses, he said, are not recyclable.
So to help combat that, the landfill will be utilizing employees to police the five sites and make sure they remain clean.
ELECTION DISTRICTS
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, who has been working with late census data since mid-October, received approval of an ordinance to continue splitting the Elkhart County Council into four districts. The council’s deviation between the highest population district and the lowest population district is 6.92%, below the 10% required by law.
The commissioners also approved an ordinance dividing Elkhart County into three districts for the county commissioners, which is the current number. The commissioners have a bit of a different situation in that unlike the council, whose voters are specific to a district, everyone in the county votes for each of the commissioners.
In other matters, the commissioners agreed to pursue a national opioid settlement.
They also hired Helen Calvin as director of Community Corrections. Calvin is currently one of three assistant directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.