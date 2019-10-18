The Elkhart County Parks staff will offer a nighttime trip to watch experts band and release northern saw-whet owls.
The trip will take place Nov. 2 at the Indiana Dunes National Park and will include a behind-the-scenes look at the banding process.
Participants will get the chance to see Indiana’s smallest owl up-close and personal, as well as assist staff directly at the nets as they check and band the owls.
The nighttime trip is from 4:15 p.m. to midnight, and includes transportation. The tour will depart from Ox Bow County Park, which is located at 23033 C.R. 45, Dunlap. Attendees should meet at the service center located a half-mile north of the main entrance.
Bird banding will be weather dependent.
Cost is $40 per person and open to those age 6 and older. Space is limited, and registration by Wednesday is required.
To sign up, for more information, or directions to the park, visit elkhartcountyparks.org, the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page or call the administration office at 574-535-6458.
