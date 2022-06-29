GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners opted out of a class action lawsuit in California involving Monsanto.
At its Monday meeting, County Attorney Craig Buche spoke to the commission about the lawsuit that is being filed against chemical manufacturer Monsanto by a number of communities in California, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and others, in response to PCB contaminates of certain waterways.
Buche said that Elkhart County received notice of this pending class-action settlement.
“Our recommendation would be to opt out of this settlement,” Bushe said, adding that by taking part in the settlement Elkhart County would be giving up a right to a future legal claim, if legal action is taken against Monsanto for polluting in Elkhart County at some point in the future.
The commission approved the opt out unanimously.
The commission also unanimously approved an application for a continuous grant for Elkhart County Corrections for $100,000. Specifically, this would be used for mental health assistance for people of color who are incarcerated, for a full-time staff person as well as supplies to be devoted toward these efforts.