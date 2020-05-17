Both Elkhart County and Noble County reported one additional COVID-19-related death over the weekend, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest deaths reported Sunday bring the total number of deaths to 20 in Noble County and 23 in Elkhart County.
Elkhart County and St. Joseph County saw the number of positive cases increase over the weekend by double digits. Elkhart County reported 668 total positive tests, up 59 from Friday, while St. Joseph County reported 971 total positive tests, up 50 from Friday.
Here are Sunday’s numbers:
• Statewide — 27, 778 positive tests, up 1,123; 1,607 deaths, up 57; 177,243 tested, up 11,795 with 15.7% of those testing positive.
• Elkhart County — 668 positive tests, up 59; 23 deaths, one new; 5,479 tested.
• LaGrange County — 49 positive tests, up one; two deaths, zero new; 285 tested.
• Noble County — 152 positive tests, up five; 20 deaths, up one; 668 tested.
• Kosciusko County — 56 positive tests, up one; one death, zero new; 1,185 tested.
• St. Joseph County — 971 positive tests, up 50; 28 deaths, zero new; 7,707 tested.
• Marshall County — 43 positive tests, four new; one death, zero new; 950 tested.
State reopens
Some Marion County businesses saw a surge in customers during their first weekend since reopening.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan allowed businesses in many parts of the state to open their doors earlier this month but with guidelines such as reduced capacity. Marion County began reopening Friday with similar restrictions.
Erin Young Designs in Indianapolis said it was an uneasy start.
“I was shocked at how many people were coming, not actually abiding by the 6 feet guidelines,” owner Erin Young told WISH-TV. “I was, by the end of the day, nervous.”
Meanwhile, employees at Civvies, an Indianapolis boutique, were pleased.
“Honestly, we’re just pleasantly surprised people are coming back to us so quickly,” manager Virginia Meguschar told the station.
Other businesses including zoos and museums will be able to reopen next month at reduced capacity.
In the meantime, South Bend’s Potawatomi Zoo hosted a drive-thru event Saturday with zoo workers standing with animals along a perimeter route as cars slowed down to get a closer look, according to WSBT-TV.
“Knowing that we won’t be able to open until the middle of June, we thought ‘What can we do? How can we think outside of the box?’” said executive director Josh Sisk. “We have such a great experience behind the zoo. You’ve seen zebras, ostriches, a lot of different animals.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
