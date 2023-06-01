BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum today opened the temporary exhibit “Quilts, Inspired by Nature.”
This exhibit is an encore installation of eight quilts from the collection with patterns rooted in nature. Pattern names include Turkey Tracks, Spiderweb Star, Duck’s Foot in the Mud and Sunflower, among others. The exhibit is presented in conjunction with the theme for the 2023 Quilt Garden Tour organized by the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The museum collection holds a wide variety of textiles, from household materials such as quilts and coverlets to everyday and special event clothing to military, sports and school uniforms,” said Michelle Nash, curator of Collections. “Our temporary exhibit program allows the staff to showcase objects and archival materials that spend most of their time in climate-controlled storage.”
“Quilts, Inspired by Nature” can be viewed during the museum’s regular open hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit will be open through mid-August.