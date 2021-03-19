BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a virtual guided tour of its "Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land" exhibit over Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The program will be free to watch, but people wishing to see the virtual tour must be friends of the Elkhart County Historical Museum on Facebook.
This virtual tour will complete the journey through the museum’s "Crossroads of Elkhart County" experience.
“Over the past few months, we have done virtual tours the two other 'Crossroads of Elkhart County' exhibits: 'Forging a Path' and 'Making a Place,'" said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire. "With the tour on the 25th we will complete the virtual presentation of the museum’s main exhibits and the comprehensive history of Elkhart County. The museum also believes virtual tours is one of the best ways to achieve our mission and reaching people where they are. With the pandemic, out of necessity, we had to do our programming virtually, but it opened our eyes to the opportunity we had to reach people in their homes."
"Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land" covers the period of history that begins when the Miami and Potawatomi encounter European groups as they enter this region and concludes with the formation of Elkhart County and early American settlement. The sections of the exhibit include the history of Native, French, British and American communities. In these sections, the exhibit explores the major changes that occurred in the region as each of these groups tried to claim, steal, fight for, manage, and control the area.
