BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting guided tours of its exhibit Crossroads of Elkhart County at 1 p.m. every Saturday in March.
The cost to participate in the tour is $4 per person with attendees 12 years old and under being free. Payment will be taken at the museum when visitors arrive for the tour, and no reservation are required.
Crossroads of Elkhart County is the museum’s main exhibit, and it consists of three galleries: Forging a Path, Claiming the Land, and Making a Place. These galleries represent the multi-year project to redesign the museum’s permanent exhibit which began in 2018 and was completed in 2020. Crossroads, and the process used to develop it, was awarded an Award of Excellence in 2021 by the American Association for State and Local History.
Those attending the tour will be guided through Crossroads by museum staff as they add context and specifics on information presented in the exhibit. Highlights that tour participants can anticipate include learning the origin of the “Elkhart” name, seeing the 150-year history through five different perspectives as European groups entered the region, and gaining understanding of how the railroad altered Elkhart County’s history and how its impact it still being felt today.