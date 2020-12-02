The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday moved Elkhart County from red to orange, based on its falling seven-day average positivity rate.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz writes, “This rate has been as low as 13.7% during the Thanksgiving holiday, but over the past few days, we are seeing it rise again. Our 7-day positivity rate is 14.5% on the state site today.”
The ISDH red metric restrictions state, “When a county is in the red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to orange or lower for two weeks.”
Therefore, even though the county has moved to orange this week, Mertz said, the same restrictions will continue until Elkhart County has achieved positivity rates that demonstrate a continuing downward trend and the ability to maintain control over the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
“The longer-term goal of the Elkhart County Health Department is to achieve a positivity rate of less than 10%, and a weekly cases per 100,000 residents rate of less than 200,” Mertz writes. “This would place the county in the yellow metric, and allow for many of us to return to the activities we love to do. We need to keep physically distancing, washing hands, and masking up until we have an effective vaccine in widespread use.”
LaGrange County remains at level red.
Noble County limits public access to county offices
The Noble County Commissioners have decided to limit public access to county buildings because of wide spread of the novel coronavirus in the community. All county offices will remain open but a resident will need to call for an appointment to physically come to the building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask during their visit.
This order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.
Phone numbers for Noble County offices are:
• Assessor – 260-636-2297
• Auditor – 260-636-2658
• Building Department – 260-636-2215
• Courts:
Superior Court – 260-636-2129
Circuit Court – 260-636-2128
Superior Court – 260-636-3205
• Child Support – 260-636-2494
• Clerk – 260-636-2736
• Commissioners – 260-636-7877
• Emergency Management Agency – 260-636-2938
• Extension Office – 260-636-636-2111
• Highway Department – 260-636-2124
• Plan Commission – 260-636-7217
• Public Defenders – 260-636-6688
• Prosecutor’s Office – 260-636-2193
• Probation Department – 260-636-3116
• Sheriff’s Office – 260-636-2182 (Emergency 911)
• Surveyor’s Office – 260-636-1298
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.