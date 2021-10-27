INDIANAPOLIS — Local legislators are encouraging college students and recent graduates from the Elkhart County area to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the Oct. 31 deadline.
According to state Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, the House of Representatives offers paid spring internships to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which runs from January through mid-March.
“Anyone interested in learning more about the legislative process should take advantage of this opportunity and get their application in soon,” King said. “The Indiana House Republican team only offers internships once a year, so don’t let this deadline pass without considering this amazing opportunity.”
State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, said interns work full time, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring-semester internships are available in several departments working with Indiana House Republicans.
“It’s always exciting to see interns from our community bring their talents the Statehouse,” Miller said. “These young professionals are not only gaining hands-on work experience, but also building skills like teamwork, problem solving, leadership and communication. Overall, the learning lessons from this internship will be invaluable when they land their first job.”
Positions are available in the Legislative Operations Department, where interns work directly with constituents and help track legislative committee activity. The communications department is looking for interns to help write press releases and work with social media campaigns, graphic design and audio/video production.
State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said the policy department is also in need of interns to help research, track and analyze legislation.
“Students work alongside legislators and staff on issues that impact all Hoosiers,” Wesco said. “I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities that await our interns upon finishing our program, and many have gone on to launch successful careers in media, public affairs, law and more.”
Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development support, and enrollment access to an Indiana government class. They can also earn academic credit through their college or university and are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
For more information or to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline, go online to indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.
