GOSHEN — An Elkhart County jury found an Elkhart man guilty of shooting and killing Jeffrey Crapo, and then torching a car with Crapo’s body inside.
In the fourth day of the trial in Elkhart County Circuit Court, Austin Bowlin took the stand and told jurors he did not kill Crapo, 32, on March 1, 2020, but he did burn his body. Instead, he said Ashley Perkins was the killer. Jurors didn’t buy it. They found him guilty of the murder and also of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which will increase the sentence.
Bowlin outlined how he and Crapo met in January of 2020 and enjoyed getting high together on meth, marijuana and synthetic marijuana. They would get high a few times a week.
“We were just hanging out, getting high,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin admitted to planning to rob Crapo of his $10,000 tax return. Because Crapo had given Bowlin his card and PIN on occasion, he had planned that once the money hit Crapo’s account he would take the card and withdraw the money.
Bowlin said he had asked Crapo for $300 to buy meth and then flip it at a higher price so he could buy more meth and start dealing on his own, but Crapo said no.
At about the same time Bowlin met Crapo, he also met Ashley Perkins, who was the girlfriend of his friend Tobey Miller. The couple wanted Bowlin to tattoo them, which was Bowlin’s. However, they ended up smoking a lot of meth and spent the day together instead, Bowlin testified.
He admitted he did not have a regular paycheck and did tattoos and “other things I shouldn’t” to make money.
Around the time Crapo was killed, Perkins was looking for money, Bowlin said.
Crapo, Bowlin and Perkins met up at Baymont Inn in Elkhart and they all got high on meth, he said. Crapo and Perkins left the hotel, and Bowlin said Crapo threw meth and synthetic marijuana at him so he got high and fell asleep.
When Bowlin awoke, Perkins was on his phone and when he asked why she said hers was charging. Bowlin said he did not have a gun in the room, nor did he know of one being in there. The trio continued to do drugs that morning.
Crapo then left to recharge his ankle bracelet. Bowlin and Perkins continued to hang out and get high with Perkins also injecting herself with heroin, Bowlin said.
When Crapo returned the two talked about where to take Perkins, because she did not have a home at the time, and also about the fact that Bowlin needed Crapo to take him back to where he was staying. Bowlin said they smoked a bowl of meth and then went out to Crapo’s vehicle to smoke weed.
After more talk, the two returned to the hotel room to get Perkins and to remove the drug paraphernalia, he said.
Bowlin then walked the jurors through each of the stops: Exxon, Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, the home Bowlin was staying on C.R. 4, and Bender’s. It was at Bender’s that Bowlin got into the driver’s seat. They drove around a “country block” and as they neared the Michigan state line, Crapo became upset because he could not cross the state line with his ankle bracelet.
Following a couple of more stops, Bowlin said he heard two shots ring in his ear from a pistol. He turned to look and saw Perkins with a gun in her hand and noticed that Crapo was not moving.
- “I said, ‘Bro, what the f,” Bowlin told jurors. He said Crapo had a gunshot wound to his head.
Perkins, Bowlin said, pointed a gun at his face and told him to keep driving. While driving on C.R. 7, Perkins, Bowlin said, turned in her seat and cut Crapo’s ankle band off. Also on C.R. 7, Bowlin said Perkins had him pull over and pull Crapo from the front seat into the back seat. Perkins pushed his legs in, he said.
They then drove into Michigan to a golf course and Perkins said she would find somewhere to dispose of the body, Bowlin testified.
Bowlin’s friend Michael Williams met Bowlin and Perkins at the golf course, he said. With Williams was another man named Joe. Perkins, Bowlin said, still had the gun.
Bowlin said he did not tell Williams everything, but did tell him he had a dead body in the car. At that point, Williams said he knew a spot and to follow him, Bowlin testified. But Bowlin said he decided he did not want Michael or Joe to be any further involved so he passed their vehicle, stopped and then explained that to Williams.
Bowlin said he was afraid of the gun Perkins had so he did not leave with Michael. “What’s to say she wouldn’t shoot me, Michael and Joe?” he said.
The duo continued to drive around with Crapo in the back seat.
“We went to a lot of different places,” Bowlin said.
He added that although Perkins mixed heroin and meth she was not “nodded out” at all. He said she directed where they should go, including to Wakarusa where Perkins got some clothes. Bowlin said she had the key fob so he could not drive away, plus they were in a rural area with just cornfields so he felt he could not leave.
Bowlin and Perkins continued to drive and Perkins, he said, took money from Crapo’s pocket to pay for gas. They went all over Elkhart, a lot of places in Michigan and eventually to Detroit, he said. Once in Detroit, they began looking for an abandoned house to dispose of Crapo’s body but never disposed of his body.
Perkins wanted to go to her sister’s home but he wanted to get marijuana, Bowlin said. She gave him the money for it and he said they met up with a person he knew in Detroit to buy the marijuana.
They then went to Perkin’s sister’s house. After about 15 to 20 minutes of waiting, Bowlin said he noticed the key fob was in a cupholder so he took off. He headed back toward Indiana and stopped at a gas station. On I-94 he pulled off at the next exit for Jackson, Michigan. He tried to swipe Crapo’s gas cards but they did not work.
So he went to Walmart and was there for several hours, where he smoked meth in the bathroom, Bowlin said. He contacted Williams to get money, but Bowlin did not have an ID on him. Williams could not pick up Bowlin, so another friend, Nichole Paulson, agreed to retrieve him. By that time, Bowlin said he was at Meijer.
Bowlin said he told her he had a body in the back of the car. She suggested they burn the vehicle, Bowlin told the jury. He added that Paulson gave him a $10 bill to buy Coleman camping fuel. He put his belongings in Paulson’s vehicle.
She followed him and they drove to a secluded place. He attempted to drive the car off the road and into a field, but the car got stuck in a ditch so that’s where he burned it.
He said he splashed the campfire fuel all over and poured it on Crapo and the trunk, then lit it on fire and drove away with Paulson.
Eventually, Bowlin ended back at Williams’ home, where he was staying and fell asleep.
He then heard from Paulson that he could spend the night at her and her husband’s home, so he started to walk there. He reset his phone and when it came back on his mom called. They were near each other so he had her pick him up and take her to Paulson’s home.
However, when they got near the home, Bowlin said he saw two SUVs near the home and their presence threw up a red flag. He had her keep driving and then drop him off.
Bowlin walked the rest of the way to the house, he said. There was a warrant out on him for a federal probation violation and he suspected the vehicles were law enforcement. He did not want his son to see him get arrested.
When he got inside Paulson’s house he peeked out a window that was covered by a blanket and saw police there. Paulson eventually let officers in and Bowlin gave up without incident.
At the Elkhart County Jail, Bowlin said he was still high and talked to Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jay Barkley. Bowlin said he told Barkley a lot of lies.
“I told as many lies as I could,” he said.
Bowlin said he did not want to get himself into trouble, nor did he want to snitch on his friends. He lied and continued lying, he said.
Bowlin was then taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for the federal warrant. He was there for eight and a half months before spending 88 days in an Oklahoma prison. The warrant from Michigan was served while in Oklahoma, and so he was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he was charged with 4th degree arson and disinterment/mutilation of a body. He pleaded guilty to those charges.
“Honestly, I deserve to be in jail for what I did,” he said. “I burned Jeff’s body. I made it impossible for his family to say goodbye him.”
But he said he was not pleading guilty to murder because he didn’t do it. Perkins, he said, did it.
Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker pointed out in several instances how Bowlin continued to lie and claimed he was lying on the stand. He refuted that, but she provided several pieces of evidence — voicemails and a Facebook message — she said showed he lied.
Becker suggested that Bowlin thought Crapo was a snitch because people who Crapo said he knew did not remember him and that although wearing an ankle monitor Crapo could go anywhere. Bowlin said he did find it suspicious, but he did not kill Crapo.
While the jury was deliberating, Bowlin also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender if he was found guilty.