GOSHEN — A major security upgrade planned for the Elkhart County jail took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for a $1.1 million additional appropriation from either the county’s General Fund or American Rescue Plan Fund needed in order to pay for new security cameras and related upgrades at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
The request will now move forward for final consideration by the Elkhart County Council during the council’s upcoming Saturday meeting.
Monday’s action followed a similar approval by the commissioners during their July 5 meeting, where they approved a $1.5 million additional appropriation from either the county’s General Fund or ARP Fund for the planned security upgrade. The council would later finalize the approval during its July 9 meeting, agreeing to pull the funding from the ARP Fund.
The commissioners also recently approved an independent contractor agreement of services with Securitecture LLC to help oversee the jail security electronics upgrade.
“The county is in the midst of a camera upgrade at the jail,” Taylor told the commissioners. “Two months ago, the commissioners and the council approved an amount to get started. This is an amount to supplement the starting amount.”
“There is a thought that general funds could be used, or the American Rescue Plan Fund could be used,” he added of Monday’s request. “So, both of these are being requested to be moved on to the county council to allow them to select which fund that they would prefer.”
Should the council approve the second additional appropriation, that would bring the total amount secured for the upgrade to $2.6 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a $253,025 additional appropriation request from the General Fund which will be paid to the Humane Society of Elkhart County to oversee county animal control services for the year. The various communities taking advantage of those services will then reimburse the county for their portion of the overall coast of the contract.
• Approved a $75,000 additional appropriation request from the Ind. 13 Tax Increment Finance Fund to go toward a Middlebury Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project.
• Approved a $1,000 additional appropriation request from the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE TIF Fund for Prairie Creek Run lot restoration for various Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission-owned properties.
• Approved a $2 million additional appropriation request from the ARP Fund to go toward construction of the Foraker, Southwest and Tecumseh sewer project. The funding will be used as a match to a $1.8 million State Water Infrastructure Fund grant the county has already received for the project, which has a total anticipated cost of about $10 million.
• Approved a $109,000 independent contractor agreement for services with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for Phase I evaluation services for the Elkhart County Parks Restroom Improvement Project.