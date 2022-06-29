INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for tomorrow, June 30, 2022 in all regions:

  • Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby
  • North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart
  • Northeast Indiana – Allen, Huntington, Wabash
  • Northwest Indiana – Lake, Porter, LaPorte
  • Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd
  • Southwest Indiana – Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick
  • West Central Indiana – Vigo, Carroll, Tippecanoe

The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped with ozone air quality monitors, a news release stated. However, all counties within an AQAD region should heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you