BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit, the Elkhart County Coroner and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a 29-year-old.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office an investigation into the death started at 7:46 a.m. Sunday on C.R. 14, west of C.R. 19, west of Bristol.
A forensic autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner and forensic services department of Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine at Western Michigan University.
No other information is being released at this point.
