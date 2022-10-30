Four Elkhart County bands will march into the Indiana State School Music Association State Marching Band Finals Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Seven bands from Elkhart County performed in the ISSMA Semi-state Finals Saturday.
In Class A competition, the Goshen Crimson Marching Band earned a trip to the finals for the first time since 2015.
“The class A bands in Indiana are among the best in the nation/world and we are proud to be among them!” Goshen band director Tom Cox said.
At Ben Davis High School the crowd hushed as each of the 10 finalists were named from the 20 competing bands. Goshen fans erupted when the Crimson Marching Band was announced as earning a spot in next week’s finals.
Also in Class A, the Elkhart High School Lions made their first trip to the semi-state competition. The Lions’ season ended as one of the top 20 Class A bands on Saturday night. However, they did not advance to the finals.
CLASS C
At Decatur High School, three area bands took the field in Class C. The Fairfield Marching Pride and NorthWood Red Regiment earned the honor of performing in the finals.
The Falcons are returning to the finals after being state runner-up in last year’s Open Class D finals. Mykayla Roskos-Neilson, Fairfield Band director, says the band had a good performance with more room to grow.
“I’m so proud of the students, and thankful for such an awesome group of parents and staff that help us each and every day!” she said.
The NorthWood Red Regiment is also making a return trip to the finals. The band was runner-up last year in Class C. This marks their 10th consecutive finals appearance. Eric Criss, Red Regiment director Eric Criss says he’s proud of the way the students spent the week preparing for their performance.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be able to perform among the best bands in the state of Indiana next week,” he said. “It is an honor to represent Elkhart County alongside Goshen, Concord and Fairfield.”
The Jimtown Marching Jimmies earned a spot in the top 20 bands, but did not find a spot in the list of top 10 finalists.
CLASS B
The Concord Marching Minutemen and Northridge Raider Band took on 18 bands at Pike High School for the chance to represent their programs at finals. Concord came away with a performance next week, but the Raiders finished their season on Saturday.
Scott Spradling, the Minutemen director, says the students had a long day ending with warm temperatures and warm smiles from the state-finalist students.
“They knew they had performed their best and that is what we were hoping for,” he said. “They are ready to get back to work on Monday, making the most of this special time with each other.”
This is the 37th time out of the last 39 years that the Marching Minutemen have qualified for the Indiana State Finals. The Marching Minutemen finished 4th last year at the Class B competition.
In neighboring Northridge, band director Derek Varner says he couldn’t be prouder of the students.
“They had their best performance of the year and left it all on the field,” he said. “We have a great foundation to build upon!”
Performance times have not yet been announced by ISSMA. Bands will step off at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. Class C will perform first, followed by Class B, then Class D, and finishing with Class A. You can find more information by going to the ISSMA website at www.issma.net and purchase tickets from Ticketmaster online.