GOSHEN — High infant mortality rates in Elkhart County have been noted by state officials. The Elkhart County Health Department has been preapproved for a $500,000 grant to mitigate the problem.
Two Elkhart County ZIP codes currently sit in the Top 10 for the state for infant mortality — 46516 and 46514 — creating a combined average of 25 infant deaths per year from 20 weeks in utero to one year postpartum.
Elkhart County Health Department Health Administrator Melanie Sizemore that while nearly a third of infant deaths in the county are congenital, the rest could be avoided, with preventative care and adequate education.
“One death is too many, so as a community, we need to figure out how to improve the knowledge of expecting mothers and make sure that they have the support that they need,” Sizemore said.
Sizemore said the health department plans to use the $250,000 per year for two years to contract with Maple City Health Center to hire a full-time family nurse practitioner for its Westend Community Health Center, 2606 Peddlers Village Road, Suite 210, Goshen, and a part-time practitioner at the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, to service uninsured or underinsured mothers. They hope the program will be especially beneficial to Hispanic and Black residents, who are at a higher risk of infant mortality.
“If you are not a resident or have papers showing you’re a resident, you do not qualify for Medicaid,” Sizemore explained. “You can get Packet E and that’s emergency Medicaid at birth. Anything prior to that prenatal-wise is on you as an expense.”
Sizemore said on Wednesday that they have already been approved for the grant, but were still in the process of submitting the grant application deadlining Wednesday. Income guidelines for the new nurse practitioners program haven’t been established yet and it’s unknown if they’ll mandate one.
“Our goal is that those who are uninsured or underinsured would continue on receiving services through Maple City or through our nurse practitioner in order to make sure that they’re receiving the proper care that they need to during pregnancy,” Sizemore said. “We’re seeing OBs retire, and we don't have nearly the amount of them as we did years ago. We’re hoping to supplement that and a place to get started if they need it.”
The program will provide no-cost wellness checks, labs, ultrasounds, among other things.
Funding begins Nov. 1, and Sizemore said they hope to have the program in place by year’s end or early next year.
“This program is not to duplicate or reinvent the wheel, it’s simply a support system as we’ve seen a need in the community for these services,” she added.
The grant comes on the heels of the Community Needs Assessment, released in June 2021. The Community Needs Assessment is performed every three years, breaking down the issues and rating a top three to address. In Elkhart County, the assessment determined infant mortality as the number one issue, mental health care as number two, and sexually transmitted infections as number three.