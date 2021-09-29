ELKHART — Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health officer, will resign at the end of the year.
Wait, speaking to The Goshen News by telephone on Wednesday, said there were many factors in her decision.
"I really am enjoying the health department portion of the job," Wait said. "We have a great staff that has weathered a really difficult pandemic."
At the same time, Wait said she found the political aspects of the job "extremely frustrating." Specifically, this refers to a recent decision by the Elkhart County Council not to accept a $3 million COVID-19 U.S. Center for Disease Control grant.
"I found it very demoralizing," she said.
Wait also commented on recent speculation that the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department had assigned her a security detail. This is in part in regards to "aggressive and concerning" emails she had received, which concerned both her and her family.
"My understanding was that the sheriff's department would decide when I needed undercover deputies," Wait said, adding that she never got specific details as to when security was assigned.
Wait is the head of the Health Department and its many operations.
“In the middle of a pandemic and our community’s most desperate hour, this talented young physician, Dr. Bethany Wait, came to us and hit the ground running,” said Josi DeHaven, spokesperson and vice president for the Elkhart County Board of Health. “Her work, her methods and the results of her dedication to every man, woman and child in Elkhart County have made a significant difference to the health and well-being of our diverse community. While we respect her decision, we’re disappointed to know she’s leaving. As you can imagine, the board of health, and I dare say, the thousands of people she’s helped as our county health officer, remain grateful for the work she’s done on our behalf.”
Wait was hired Dec. 23, 2020, to replace retiring Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz. She assumed her duties Jan. 1 of this year.
Wait is a native of Goshen, and before being hired was a family physician and managing partner at Goshen Family Physicians. She also served as a member of the medical staff at Goshen Health and medical director for Goshen College. Wait earned her medical degree at Michigan State University School of Osteopathic Medicine.
