ELKHART — Thursday afternoon might seem like an unlikely time to host a community public event, but it worked well this week for the Elkhart County Health Department.
The second annual ECHD Block Party got started around 2 p.m. at the department offices on Oakland Avenue. In addition to ECHD, many organizations such as Ivy Tech Community College, Church Community Services, Goshen Health, the Elkhart and Osolo Township Fire Department and others, had information booths and representatives on hand to answer questions.
“We’re here to ensure that our community is aware of all the services that we can provide,” said ECHD Community Health Workers Wesley Kuric, who served as coordinator of the event. “We want to give back to the community.”
Kuric said that the day and time of the event was specifically chosen.
“We wanted to make sure we could get to parents on a school night,” he said. “That way, they can just pick up their kids at school and come here.”
The event was run by ECHD 100%, which also provided an open immunization clinic, accepting clients, insured and uninsured at a reduced rate, as well as free ice cream. In addition, EFD had an inflatable fire house set up, which is used for training purposes, and kids could play cornhole and on bouncy slides.
“It’s going great,” said Lois Mason of the Tolson Center for Community Excellence, adding that her organization is opening a new building in Elkhart in November.
Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey, who is also with Osolo Township Fire, was on hand doing checks on blood pressure, heart rate as well as pulse oximetry.
“It’s something they can do to keep themselves healthy,” Tobey said of the checks they offered.
To learn more, visit health.elkhartcounty.com/en.