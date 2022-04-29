GOSHEN — It was a packed house at The Spohn Ballroom in downtown Goshen Friday evening for the kickoff of the Elkhart County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
A major fundraiser for the party, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner provides Republicans with an opportunity to gather together, network, and hear directly from officeholders.
“It’s a perfect opportunity for Republicans to come together, raise money for the local party, but also to just kind of connect and network as a party and hear from a good slate of speakers and legislators,” said Elkhart County GOP volunteer Benjamin Rogers. “To kick off the evening, we have kind of our mingle time. We have a lot of statewide candidates here today from various offices, and then we also have a great slate of speakers. And we’ve got a full house here today — we’re completely sold out — so we’re really excited about that, too.”
Included among the evening’s invited speakers was Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, which includes the north side of Indianapolis as well as its eastern and northern suburbs, including Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers and parts of Kokomo.
As the only Ukrainian-born member of Congress and one of the only lawmakers to recently visit Ukraine, Spartz was invited to share her unique perspective on politics in the United States and on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has now entered its third month.
“Fortunately enough, we see more and more people now understanding that our country is in trouble — the whole world is in trouble,” Spartz told the gathered crowd. “When our country doesn’t have strong leadership, it brings wars, destruction, it brings poverty. ... We have open borders, we have a situation in Europe that has escalated. ... I think we have to win, we have to save our republic, we have be able to bring back good policy that makes our country great.”
Speaking of the Ukraine conflict, Spartz noted that she has visited Ukraine recently, and was shocked by the atrocities she has seen perpetrated against the Ukrainian people by Russia.
“I had to see what’s happening there, and I’ll tell you, the atrocities, the war, the killings... I mean, it’s just a barbaric waste, what Putin’s armies are doing,” Spartz said of the conflict. “It’s really just hard to comprehend as a human being. And I cannot believe that in the 21st Century, we have this genocide of people, and it’s a real killing of people who do not want to submit to dictatorship. They want to be free, and they’re willing to die for it.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in February, Spartz said she has used the conflict to try to get youth in the United States to understand what it means to fight for one’s freedoms.
“I said, ‘Listen, do you see what’s happening in Ukraine? These young kids are dying to get freedoms. Fight for your freedoms. Don’t give them up, after so many people have died for yours,’” Spartz said. “This is a great example, and reminder, of what it takes to keep it.
“When you see what it is to not have freedoms, then you see what it is to have freedom,” she added. “They are willing to go and die for it, and that’s what it takes. ... If we don’t step up, the countries like China and Russia will be controlling the world, and it’s going to be a very dark place.”
That’s why, she said, it’s more important than ever to keep the United States — and its policies — strong moving forward.
“It is the only way this world will have prosperity and a future for our children, and for all of the children,” Spartz said. “So, I think it will take all of us to step up and win this war, because it is a real war. And if we think it’s not a real war, we’re fools.”
Spartz concluded her speech by thanking those in attendance for their efforts, and urging them to continue supporting the work of the Republican Party.
“I appreciate the good people here today,” Spartz said. “I appreciate the fight. We need your support. We need people like you out on the ground, because you are the energy, you are the strength of our country.”
In addition to Spartz, the night’s other keynote speakers included Rep. Jacki Walorski, R-District 2, and Sen. Todd Young, R-District 9.
