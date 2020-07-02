GOSHEN — Elkhart County Incident Management recently received a monetary boost to help those in need of isolation because of COVID-19.
An organization out of Indianapolis granted Elkhart County $152,000 to provide housing for people who have been tested and are awaiting results, or are positive and need isolation, or for multifamilies living in one location and need to separate, according to Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey.
“We’re trying to put all the plans together,” she said. The team is looking at a site in Elkhart and a site in Goshen where people can be housed. It would be like the former isolation area the county had called “the annex,” which was located at Elkhart Central, and be run the same way, Tobey explained.
The plans could involve a hotel, and businesses have also offered RVs if needed. However, no one has requested help isolating yet.
For those who do need help, contact incident command at 574-891-2238.
TESTING SITES
Because of some contracts running out, people looking to be tested for COVID-19 might see some site changes.
Tobey suggests looking to the Elkhart County Health Department’s Facebook page because, as those contracts run out, others are moving in to fill those spots. So Elkhart County is not losing testing sites, they are just changing a bit.
“Testing sites are still flooded,” Tobey said. “Labs are starting to get backlogged.”
She explained that some of the labs are not working Saturday and Sunday, so it’s causing a hiccup in the numbers. “We are still trending up, no going down,” she said.
