GOSHEN — Elkhart County food pantries have encountered a range of operational shifts over the past two weeks as the unemployment rate rises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of some public food pathways have noted a drop in client visits and inventory variety, while the number of those seeking assistance grows elsewhere.
Ed Swartley, executive director of The Window in Goshen, said 24 new families signed up for services at The Window last week, with an additional eight added as of Monday afternoon.
“That’s where we’re seeing an uptick. We’re seeing there’s 10 more people a day that are coming in,” Swartley said Monday.
“Normal has been — there’s times where we had 35 families come in. And when we started shutting down, that dropped off. People didn’t come, which is kind of normal. And I say normal, because in February and March, when people start getting their (tax return) checks, it drops off. And then by May, we’re back up to normal. Now, we’re starting to get back up to normal again here in March.”
The Window has also pared down its Meals on Wheels delivery days to solely Monday instead of normal Monday through Friday deliveries, as there are fewer willing drivers.
“We lost drivers, and not through the virus or anything, just a lot of our drivers are seniors over 70, and family has said, ‘No, don’t do it,’” Swartely said, noting the nonprofit’s onsite operations are continuing during normal hours, with adjustments already made for distribution outside the building and social distancing.
Faith Mission Michiana, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, is the county’s largest hot-serve site.
Businesses such as Kroger, Martin’s Super Markets, Olive Garden, Das Dutchman Essenhaus, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and more donate, with Faith Mission Michiana drivers picking up the supplies to be prepared and distributed by staff and volunteers, said Mike Perez, the group’s resource and development director.
The organization also offers low-barrier, emergency overnight shelter to the public — the recent average is 30-35 guests, Perez said — as well as a long-term residential option.
“Our building is technically on lockdown,” Perez said. “We have no outside guests, no outside volunteers. Like everyone, it’s just a fluid situation. We’ve canceled all volunteers through the month of April, because typically we have volunteers in here every single day serving.”
Perez noted “a lot of folks” residing at Faith Mission Michiana were working but now are not.
“So it’s a little easier to kind of contain everyone on our property but we still have a few working; we want them to continue with their jobs, so they’re going to work and back in,” he said. “It just seems like it’s slower. We don’t have as many public people. Maybe that’s part of it. Our parking lot isn’t as full.”
OTHER PANTRIES
Client numbers for public pantries are also dipping at some county locations.
Brian Whidden is lead pastor at Calvary Assembly of God, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, which operates Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry.
The pantry typically sees around 150 families a day during operation, Whidden said.
“This last week, it was actually down a little bit. I think that’s just because people were a little hesitant in getting out,” he said Monday. “I’d say 20 to 25 or so less families that were represented.”
Instead of people entering the pantry, staff now prepare boxes ahead of time, Whidden explained, and volunteers are arriving a day earlier than usual to organize donations and trim the number of people gathering during distribution.
“We’re having to adapt some things, but as far as being able to continue to help people, help families, we are still able to do that,” he said.
With “plenty of food” and household items such as dish and laundry soap — and even toilet paper — Bread of Life director Sara Chupp said the East Goshen Mennonite Church’s pantry has been underused.
“It’s actually really slow, which is kind of unfortunate,” Chupp said of visitor traffic at the pantry, 17861 Ind. 4, Goshen. “The first week of social isolation, we had a lot of people; we had more than normal. Then, the last two weeks have been really slow, which makes me sad because we have help for people and I know people need the help. I just don’t know if people are feeling like they can’t get out or they don’t know if we’re open, I don’t know.”
Two weeks ago, Bristol Community Food Pantry Executive Director Chris Garner said the number of visiting clients “was up quite a bit.”
“This week, it was kinda quiet,” he said. “And actually it’s been the same for Middlebury; I’ve been talking with them.”
Located at 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol, the pantry is in contract with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, with some food coming from the USDA.
“We are having things sent to us,” Garner said. “We do a lot of shopping with the food bank as well. … A lot of our community churches are a big part of our backbone of support. And so we put our key needs out through them and rely on donations, and there have been, up until this point, food drives through businesses and local agencies as well. We do shopping at local stores, but even that right now, because there has been no bulk ordering allowed from those stores, it could be a little tighter come two, three weeks into April.”
At Fairfield Community Pantry, 67240 C.R. 31, Goshen, serving residents of the Fairfield school district, variety and inventory replenishment has been shaky.
“I guess we’re OK at the moment,” Director Sandy Sizemore said. “Well, we have more going out than we have coming in. I’m watching to see when I need to call in another order to South Bend. It seems like there hasn’t been as much variety to choose from.”
Though operations are “pretty stable,” Sizemore said, there has been an increase in new faces and adjustments in distribution.
“We had to change some things with giving people boxes of food instead of people coming in,” she said. “But I have had people come in who haven’t been here before.”
Soup inventory was low Monday at Radiant Life Church, 2936 Lillian Ave., Elkhart. Pam Smith of the church’s pantry said its scarcity has been most notable recently.
“I think we’re doing pretty good,” Smith said. “We were able to get some eggs and some meat that we’re going to be giving out in a couple of weeks when we have our pantry. Still kind of in the process of figuring out how we’re going to do it, whether we’re going to make up the bags and bring it out or, you know, or how exactly we’re going to do that yet. But we will be open.”
For a map of available food assistance sites in Indiana, visit in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm.
