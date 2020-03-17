ELKHART COUNTY — Some Elkhart County food pantries and kitchens are adjusting, and in some cases expanding, operations and protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Mikel, executive director of Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee, said that beginning tomorrow and continuing Monday through Friday until further notice, the center will partner will other organizations, businesses and Wa-Nee Community Schools to provide lunches for students at five locations.
“We’re fairly well-stocked. We did an inventory yesterday of our warehouse supply, and we know we’re going to be good for a while,” Mikel said. “The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been good about what they’re bringing to us month in, month out, for quite some time. Our food pantry manager and I have been talking about, you know, this is a lot of food that we’re starting to accumulate: what’s coming down the pike that we don’t know? And, fortunately, now we know that we have this situation.”
Locations include:
• Harrison Ridge Lane, near the intersection of C.R.s 28 and 17, Goshen
• Yellow Creek Mennonite parking lot, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen
• Northside Manor Apartments, 1200 N. Main St., Nappanee
• Meadows, 11 Cardinal St., Nappanee
• Millwood Acres, 9462 Ind. 19, Etna Green
“We have changed our protocols somewhat, given the situation with COVID-19. We are limiting to have just two guests at a time,” he said, adding guests will be asked to visit with minimal assistance and the center’s clothing plaza will be temporarily closed.
Mikel also noted the planned creation of an information center for county residents after conferring with Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins and others Tuesday.
“Mayor Jenkins said the county will have a centralized information center working in a couple of days, possibly Thursday,” he said.
Open Gate Praise & Deliverance, 137 Division St., Elkhart, may not be able to open until March 25 because of a volunteer shortage, pastor Wayne Martin said.
“We’ve been doing real good, but we won’t be able to open tomorrow,” he said. “We usually open on Wednesdays. I can’t get the volunteers I need in order to open tomorrow. ... The plan would be to open next week. I’m hoping I can get some volunteers. If not, from now until next week, I can prepackage some stuff, maybe people can pick that stuff up.”
Dawn Farmwald, kitchen director at The Window in Goshen, said, starting Thursday, all meals will be passed through the door, and sandwiches would be distributed by van near the property.
“A huge drop yesterday and today,” Farmwald said of visitors. “We’re anticipating it’ll probably stay that way for a week or so and then we’ll probably see an increase from what we used to have.”
Farmwald estimated The Window typically serves 80 people daily. Its Meals on Wheels program is estimated to assist 60 people daily, she said. Until further notice, delivery drivers will no longer enter the homes of meal recipients but will communicate with recipients from outside.
“They’re still going to do this with a knock, make sure the clients are OK,” she said, adding cases of those who aren’t able to reach the door will be evaluated “on a case-by-case basis.”
Sandy Sizemore, director of Fairfield Community Pantry, said they are “pretty well-stocked,” though only serving residents in the Fairfield Community Schools district.
“We are for people who live within the Fairfield school system because if we opened it up to everybody we’d be emptied,” she said. “ ... I think we’re going to make some changes. We’re going to have one person come in from each family. … The basement, where we have clothes and other kinds of things, will be closed. We’re encouraging people to come in, shop and leave, not do a lot of socializing.”
Troy Scott, pastor of LifePoint Church, said his church pantry had “quite a few people come in yesterday.”
“Whenever the RV plants shut down around here, we see an increase of people coming to the food pantry. That’s what yesterday felt like,” Scott said.
Though the pantry is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday, the pastor said he hopes a volunteer will come forward to open the pantry Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same time.
Maj. Tim Sell of Salvation Army in Goshen said, at the moment, food pantry needs will be a priority.
“Because NIPSCO has suspended disconnect notices, that’s how we qualify our clients for utility assistance. So while those requirements are suspended by NIPSCO, our main focus is on the food pantry,” he said.
Sell said barriers are in place to keep visitors near the front of the building, and use of public bathrooms is being discouraged at the facility.
“Our priority is meeting needs and to keep our staff healthy to maintain services for the community in the long run,” he said. “ ... We’re trying to use discretion without panic.”
Elkhart County food pantries and kitchens include:
East Goshen Mennonite Church/Bread of Life Food Pantry
Phone: 574-533-7161
Hours: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen living in the 46526 and 46528 zip codes.
Location:17861 Ind. 4 Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Elkhart Church of God Food Pantry
Phone: 574-264-1570
Hours: 6 to 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 28082 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: Yes
Goshen Church of God
Phone: 574-533-1518
Hours: Noon to 12:15 p.m. and 7-7:15 p.m. p.m. Sunday, 8-8:15 p.m. Wednesday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen.
Location: 1304 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Open Gate Praise & Deliverance
Phone:574-522-8250
Hours: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 137 Division Street, Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry
Phone: 574-293-5963
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of the month
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Bristol Community Food Pantry
Phone: 574-304-7402
Hours: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 and 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon second and third Saturday of the month
Eligibility: Serving residents of Bristol and Washington Township.
Location: 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Fairfield Community Food Pantry
Phone: 574-238-2514
Hours: 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Jackson, Benton and Clinton Townships.
Location: 67240 C.R. 31, Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Goshen First United
Food Pantry
Phone: 574-533-9518
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon
Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen
Location: 214 S. Fifth Street, Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Radiant Life Church
Phone: 574-675-0996
Hours: 2:30-5 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Eligibility: Serving residents in the 46514 zip code.
Location: 2936 Lillian Ave., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Susanna’s Kitchen
Phone: 574-522-5893
Hours: 11 a.m.-noon
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 431 S. Third St., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: Yes
Church Community Services
Phone: 574-295-3673
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Faith Mission Soup Kitchen
Phone: 574-293-3406
Hours: 12:30-1 p.m. daily lunch, 5-5:30 p.m. daily dinner
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: Yes
Faith Mission Meal
Hours: 5–6 p.m. Monday
Location: Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren, 24955 C.R. 24, Elkhart
Faith Mission Meal
Hours: 5:30–6:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., Middlebury
Phone: 574-825-2955
Faith Mission Meal
Hours: 5-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday
Location: Nappanee Church of the Brethren, 301 Mack Drive, Nappanee
Phone: 574-773-4044
LifePoint Church
Phone: 574-533-1191
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday and Wednesday (guests, with ID, can visit once a month)
Eligibility: Serves residents living in Elkhart County.
Location: 1006 S. 16th St., Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: No
St. John’s
Episcopal Church
Phone: 574-295-1725
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 226 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
The Window
Phone: 574-533-9680
Food Pantry Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thursday: 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday
Soup Kitchen Hours: 9-10 a.m. doughnuts and coffee, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch, sandwiches from 2-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen and surrounding communities, (pantry excludes Elkhart)
Location: 223 S. Main St., Goshen
Has Soup Kitchen: Yes
Church Without Walls Food Pantry
Phone: 574-293-0776
Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 731 Wagner Ave., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Family Christian Development Center Food Pantry
Phone: 574-773-2149
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Eligibility: Serves the Wa-Nee Community Schools district — Nappanee, Wakarusa and the surrounding areas.
Location: 151 S. Locke St., Nappanee
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Nappanee Open Door
Phone: 574-773-3820
Hours: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday
Eligibility: Serving residents of the Wa-Nee Community Schools district
Location: 292 S. Main, Nappanee
Has Soup Kitchen: No
Salvation Army Elkhart
Phone: 574-970-0088
Hours: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.
Location: 300 N. Main St., Elkhart
Has Soup Kitchen: Yes
Salvation Army Goshen
Phone: 574-533-9584
Hours: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday
Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County
Location: 1013 N. Main St., Goshen
