ELKHART COUNTY — Some Elkhart County food pantries and kitchens are adjusting, and in some cases expanding, operations and protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Mikel, executive director of Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee, said that beginning tomorrow and continuing Monday through Friday until further notice, the center will partner will other organizations, businesses and Wa-Nee Community Schools to provide lunches for students at five locations.

“We’re fairly well-stocked. We did an inventory yesterday of our warehouse supply, and we know we’re going to be good for a while,” Mikel said. “The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been good about what they’re bringing to us month in, month out, for quite some time. Our food pantry manager and I have been talking about, you know, this is a lot of food that we’re starting to accumulate: what’s coming down the pike that we don’t know? And, fortunately, now we know that we have this situation.”

Locations include:

• Harrison Ridge Lane, near the intersection of C.R.s 28 and 17, Goshen

• Yellow Creek Mennonite parking lot, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen

• Northside Manor Apartments, 1200 N. Main St., Nappanee

• Meadows, 11 Cardinal St., Nappanee

• Millwood Acres, 9462 Ind. 19, Etna Green

“We have changed our protocols somewhat, given the situation with COVID-19. We are limiting to have just two guests at a time,” he said, adding guests will be asked to visit with minimal assistance and the center’s clothing plaza will be temporarily closed.

Mikel also noted the planned creation of an information center for county residents after conferring with Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins and others Tuesday.

“Mayor Jenkins said the county will have a centralized information center working in a couple of days, possibly Thursday,” he said.

Open Gate Praise & Deliverance, 137 Division St., Elkhart, may not be able to open until March 25 because of a volunteer shortage, pastor Wayne Martin said.

“We’ve been doing real good, but we won’t be able to open tomorrow,” he said. “We usually open on Wednesdays. I can’t get the volunteers I need in order to open tomorrow. ... The plan would be to open next week. I’m hoping I can get some volunteers. If not, from now until next week, I can prepackage some stuff, maybe people can pick that stuff up.”

Dawn Farmwald, kitchen director at The Window in Goshen, said, starting Thursday, all meals will be passed through the door, and sandwiches would be distributed by van near the property.

“A huge drop yesterday and today,” Farmwald said of visitors. “We’re anticipating it’ll probably stay that way for a week or so and then we’ll probably see an increase from what we used to have.”

Farmwald estimated The Window typically serves 80 people daily. Its Meals on Wheels program is estimated to assist 60 people daily, she said. Until further notice, delivery drivers will no longer enter the homes of meal recipients but will communicate with recipients from outside.

“They’re still going to do this with a knock, make sure the clients are OK,” she said, adding cases of those who aren’t able to reach the door will be evaluated “on a case-by-case basis.”

Sandy Sizemore, director of Fairfield Community Pantry, said they are “pretty well-stocked,” though only serving residents in the Fairfield Community Schools district.

“We are for people who live within the Fairfield school system because if we opened it up to everybody we’d be emptied,” she said. “ ... I think we’re going to make some changes. We’re going to have one person come in from each family. … The basement, where we have clothes and other kinds of things, will be closed. We’re encouraging people to come in, shop and leave, not do a lot of socializing.”

Troy Scott, pastor of LifePoint Church, said his church pantry had “quite a few people come in yesterday.”

“Whenever the RV plants shut down around here, we see an increase of people coming to the food pantry. That’s what yesterday felt like,” Scott said.

Though the pantry is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday, the pastor said he hopes a volunteer will come forward to open the pantry Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same time.

Maj. Tim Sell of Salvation Army in Goshen said, at the moment, food pantry needs will be a priority.

“Because NIPSCO has suspended disconnect notices, that’s how we qualify our clients for utility assistance. So while those requirements are suspended by NIPSCO, our main focus is on the food pantry,” he said.

Sell said barriers are in place to keep visitors near the front of the building, and use of public bathrooms is being discouraged at the facility.

“Our priority is meeting needs and to keep our staff healthy to maintain services for the community in the long run,” he said. “ ... We’re trying to use discretion without panic.”

Elkhart County food pantries and kitchens include:

East Goshen Mennonite Church/Bread of Life Food Pantry

Phone: 574-533-7161

Hours: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen living in the 46526 and 46528 zip codes.

Location:17861 Ind. 4 Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Elkhart Church of God Food Pantry

Phone: 574-264-1570

Hours: 6 to 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 28082 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: Yes

Goshen Church of God

Phone: 574-533-1518

Hours: Noon to 12:15 p.m. and 7-7:15 p.m. p.m. Sunday, 8-8:15 p.m. Wednesday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen.

Location: 1304 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Open Gate Praise & Deliverance

Phone:574-522-8250

Hours: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 137 Division Street, Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry

Phone: 574-293-5963

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of the month

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Bristol Community Food Pantry

Phone: 574-304-7402

Hours: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 and 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon second and third Saturday of the month

Eligibility: Serving residents of Bristol and Washington Township.

Location: 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Fairfield Community Food Pantry

Phone: 574-238-2514

Hours: 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Jackson, Benton and Clinton Townships.

Location: 67240 C.R. 31, Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Goshen First United

Food Pantry

Phone: 574-533-9518

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon

Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen

Location: 214 S. Fifth Street, Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Radiant Life Church

Phone: 574-675-0996

Hours: 2:30-5 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Eligibility: Serving residents in the 46514 zip code.

Location: 2936 Lillian Ave., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Susanna’s Kitchen

Phone: 574-522-5893

Hours: 11 a.m.-noon

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 431 S. Third St., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: Yes

Church Community Services

Phone: 574-295-3673

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Thursday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Faith Mission Soup Kitchen

Phone: 574-293-3406

Hours: 12:30-1 p.m. daily lunch, 5-5:30 p.m. daily dinner

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: Yes

Faith Mission Meal

Hours: 5–6 p.m. Monday

Location: Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren, 24955 C.R. 24, Elkhart

Faith Mission Meal

Hours: 5:30–6:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., Middlebury

Phone: 574-825-2955

Faith Mission Meal

Hours: 5-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday

Location: Nappanee Church of the Brethren, 301 Mack Drive, Nappanee

Phone: 574-773-4044

LifePoint Church

Phone: 574-533-1191

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday and Wednesday (guests, with ID, can visit once a month)

Eligibility: Serves residents living in Elkhart County.

Location: 1006 S. 16th St., Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: No

St. John’s

Episcopal Church

Phone: 574-295-1725

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 226 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

The Window

Phone: 574-533-9680

Food Pantry Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thursday: 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday

Soup Kitchen Hours: 9-10 a.m. doughnuts and coffee, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. lunch, sandwiches from 2-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Goshen and surrounding communities, (pantry excludes Elkhart)

Location: 223 S. Main St., Goshen

Has Soup Kitchen: Yes

Church Without Walls Food Pantry

Phone: 574-293-0776

Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 731 Wagner Ave., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Family Christian Development Center Food Pantry

Phone: 574-773-2149

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Eligibility: Serves the Wa-Nee Community Schools district — Nappanee, Wakarusa and the surrounding areas.

Location: 151 S. Locke St., Nappanee

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Nappanee Open Door

Phone: 574-773-3820

Hours: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday

Eligibility: Serving residents of the Wa-Nee Community Schools district

Location: 292 S. Main, Nappanee

Has Soup Kitchen: No

Salvation Army Elkhart

Phone: 574-970-0088

Hours: 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County.

Location: 300 N. Main St., Elkhart

Has Soup Kitchen: Yes

Salvation Army Goshen

Phone: 574-533-9584

Hours: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday

Eligibility: Serving residents of Elkhart County

Location: 1013 N. Main St., Goshen

