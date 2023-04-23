GOSHEN — "We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are” was the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers April 18.
The evening took place in the Elkhart County Community Center on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen, a news release stated.
Sharol Cloud of Homemakers of Today began the evening by welcoming guests and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Club Creed.
Newly elected County Officers for the 2023-2024 club year were installed by Diana Kuhn. They are President Vickie Gortney, Vice President Louanne Gressman-Dunn, Secretary Nancy Gleim, Treasurer Lisa Stephens, Assistant Treasurer Kimberly McCreary, and Advisor Deb Pepple. Immediate past President Brenda Mestach was honored for her service with a silver tray.
Outstanding Clubs of the Year were recognized and presented certificates for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Club level. The traveling gavel was presented to the Club of the Year club President Sharol Cloud, Homemakers of Today. Clubs earning the Gold Award and their presidents were: Busy Homemakers, Ramona Huber; Clinton Classics, Lori Bontrager & Peggy Malott; Creative Circle, Bea Blosser; Four Seasons, Michelle Blough; Hex Rural, Donna Hibschman; Homemakers of Today, Sharol Cloud; Jefferson, Jeannine Martin; and York, Linda Weltz. Clubs earning the Silver Award and their presidents were: Bound-4-Knowledge, Joellen Allison and Creative Homemakers, Sarah Downing. Clubs earning the Bronze Award and their presidents were: New Moon Crew, Crystal Marrufo.
2022-23 County President Deb Pepple presented certificates to the following members who served as chairpersons of county committees: Bea Blosser, Sharol Cloud, Jan Ganger, JoAnne Graber, Jenny Huffman, Kris Peterson, Marlys Prough, Kathy Stoltzfus, and Martha Weirich.
A special memorial service was conducted for deceased members by committee members Jan Troyer and Deb George, both of Homemakers of Today.
Certificates were presented to the following new members: Bloomin’ Dandelions – Kathie Myers; Creative Circle, Luann Neff; Creative Homemakers, Stephanie Szabo; Four Seasons, Michelle Dupin and Kim Foy; Friends & Neighbors, Kelly Lorenz and Hannah Lucas; Homemakers of Today, Kelsey Tubbs; Jefferson, Sharon Taylor; Modern Homemakers, Rhonda Henderson; and New Moon Crew, Lauranona Marrufo, Sharon Norton, Amelia Marrufo, Shannan Martin, Darla Lace, and Kenyatta Blackwell.
Fifty-year members were recognized and certificates were presented to Sherry Berry of Homemakers of Today and Michelle Blough of Four Seasons. Twenty-five-year members were recognized and certificates were presented to Lisa Honey of Clinton Clique and Sally Kyle of Jefferson. Margaret Weybright of the Busy Homemakers Club was recognized for 65 years of membership. Donna Hibschman of the Hex Rural club was recognized for 55 years of membership.
Clubs celebrating tenure were Pie-Gabba-Sew, 40 years, Creative Circle, 45 years, and New Moon Crew (new club), the release added.
Homemaker of the Year awards were presented. Lauren Hickok received the award in the Young category, Cheryl Hoffman received the award in the Intermediate category, and Rebecca Buss received the award in the Senior category.
The chairperson for the Achievement Night event was Sharol Cloud and committee members were Ramona Huber, Elaine Sheets, Jan Troyer, and Cathy Van Huystee.