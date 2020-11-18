Red on metrics chart

Elkhart County, in the top tier of counties, third from right, joins LaGrange County locally in moving up to red on the county metrics chart from the Indiana Department of Health Wednesday.

Elkhart County, as expected, has entered red on the county metrics map on the Indiana Department of Health's website.

This means Elkhart County will be under stricter mandates from the latest governor's executive order, including restricting social gatherings to no more than 25 people without approval from the health department.

In order to be released from this stricter mandate, Elkhart County will need to be in a lower category for at least two weeks.

Today, Elkhart County had an increase of 311 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and an increase of three who have died from it.

