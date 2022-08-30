ELKHART — Thirteen Elkhart County residents graduated from drug court this year and celebrated their success with an annual graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
Graduate Brooke Hershberger spoke to her fellow graduates, current participants, and those involved in supporting the program at the graduation ceremony.
“My life before drug court was a mess, to say the least,” she began. “I was addicted to methamphetamine for 10 years. During those 10 years, I lost everything — my kids, my career, my independence, my freedom, and most of all, I lost myself.”
Hershberger told the attendees she’d try to get clean and last a few days or weeks, and inevitably go back to drugs. She eventually ended up with several felony convictions and eventually, her family began to detach from her too. In 2019, she found herself with multiple arrest warrants and turned herself in a few months later.
“The reality of addiction is that even changing for the good can be scary,” she said. “I stood in the parking lot with my mom and just sobbed.”
Incarcerated at the county jail for over a year, she was found eligible and pleaded into drug court Aug. 3, 2020.
Hershberger said removal from the program wasn’t an option for her, because to fail would mean serving 10 years in prison.
“I could see right away that the judge and everyone involved with drug court truly cared about the participants and their success,” she said. “To walk into court every time and have [Elkhart County Drug Court Judge Gretchen Lund] ask me what she can do for me? That’s something I’d never experienced before.”
During her time in drug court, she realized she, too, had a passion for helping others.
“I did not want to be just a statistic or a cause number," she said. "I wanted to make a difference, so I enrolled in a recovery coach training class.”
Now, seven months after her personal graduation from drug court, Hershberger is a certified recovery coach at Oaklawn, helping others recover. She’s stationed at the Recovery Cafe in Elkhart.
“It’s very rewarding to see other people bring themselves out of the darkness,” she said. “Today, I look in the mirror and I like who I see staring back at me. I’m a work in progress, and that’s OK. I’ve become dependable, employable, accountable and trustworthy. I am an overcomer. I’m a mother to two beautiful kids and a daughter and a sister that my family is so proud of. Today, I can do hard things. I’ve put in the work to become this new person, but make no mistake, it would not be possible without this program.”
In 2019, the Indiana Office of Court Services certified the Elkhart County Drug Court as a problem-solving court offering an alternative method of addressing substance abuse disorders that result in criminal behavior. The program features weekly court appearances, intensive case management, individualized substance abuse programming, trauma-informed treatment, and frequent drug testing for its participants, who are in the program for no less than 18 months.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., also served as the keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony. He told the graduates and participants, some 50 residents, that their successes represent the American Dream.
“If any of our graduates are feeling tense — feeling any impulse to be ashamed or to feel bad about needing some help to get to this point, get over it," he said. "... We all need help from time to time, and it is our obligation, it’s our duty, in a Republic of equal citizens, to lend a hand. It’s our privilege individually and collectively.”
He spoke on memories of others he’s met through the state — those who inspired him after getting the help they needed for whatever circumstances they struggled with.
Lund and the representatives of the Drug Court also provided Young with a framed invitation to the ceremony in honor of his attendance Tuesday.
Graduates of the program’s names were read aloud by drug court coordinator Gloria Navarro. They also received a certificate of graduation from Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker and addiction counselor Andrew Griffith, and Young also gave graduates a special certificate from the U.S. Senate.