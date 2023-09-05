GOSHEN — As construction on the new Elkhart County Courthouse forges ahead, the Elkhart County Commissioners made several purchases and plans for the inside of the building which will centralize proceedings from Goshen, Elkhart, and much of the county in Dunlap.
The commissioners approved the consideration of a special purchase of the public safety 700/800mhz radio system for the new facilities through ERS Wireless, and also an appropriation of $2.2 million for courthouse furniture and fixtures as an estimate of the cost and then opened the request for proposals for them.
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers said normally they would read the proposals but each of them has many elements to them, so they’ll present them at a later date. They included Office Interiors, Granger; Business Furnishings LLC, South Bend; Sauder Courtroom Furniture, Ohio; Lakeshore, Parson California; Business Furniture and Co., Indianapolis.
They also approved the additional appropriation request for the audio and visual needs for the courtrooms at $1.5 million through New Era Technology.
The commissioners also approved an appropriation from the Major Moves Fund for road upgrades at Reliance Road at $2.9 million. The funds function as a part of an agreement between the city of Goshen and the county to share in the cost in conjunction with the new courthouse during construction on Reliance Road.
To accommodate the increase in traffic spawned by the new courthouse, upgrades to the road are necessary and Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor said the $2.9 million is an estimated cost, but they won’t know the cost until bids come in soon.
Commissioners also approved a $100,000 appropriation from the Jail County Adjusted Gross Income Tax fund for various building, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical repairs as needed. Taylor said the jail continues to have maintenance items that have been deferred that they are working on bringing up-to-date.