ELKHART — John Letherman, Elkhart County Council member and Partner at FM Stone Commercial, has been presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, acknowledging his 50 years of service to Elkhart County and Indiana.
The surprise presentation was made Aug. 23 by Indiana Rep. Doug Miller at Elcona Country Club. Family and close friends surprised Letherman at a luncheon. Also in attendance was state Rep. Timothy Wesco.
After receiving the award Letherman said, “I sincerely thank Gov. Holcomb for this honor.”
Letherman added, “I have always told everyone that we are really lucky to live in Elkhart County, Indiana. People here are generally good to each other, business is appreciated by both government and the average citizen, the county is beautiful and the standard of living exceeds most other places in the U.S. It has been a real privilege to be of service to the county and state like this!”
The Sagamore of the Wabash Award is presented for distinguished service.
Letherman is a lifelong resident of Elkhart County. In 1988, he was elected to the Elkhart County Council and was elected council president in 2001. He continues to serve as council president today.
He has been involved in many community and professional activities over the years, including the Elkhart County/City Planning Advisory Committee, the Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County, the Michiana Area Council of Governments, the Home Builders Association of Elkhart County, the Elkhart County Symphony Society and the 2010 Coalition. He has also been president of the U.S. 31 Coalition and he is the governor’s appointee to the Indiana Toll Road Oversight Board.
Letherman has been married to his wife Dianne for 54 years. They are parents of six children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.