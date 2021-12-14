GOSHEN — An Elkhart County Council member has died.
Ernestina "Tina" M. Wenger, 67, Goshen, died at 1 a.m., Monday, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She had served on the council for five years.
Having served since Jan. 1, 2017, and having been reelected in 2020, Wenger served as a Republican council member at large. She was the council's liaison for emergency management, affirmative action, solid waste, the Elkhart County Humane Society and youth services, according to the council's website. Her term was set to end Dec. 31, 2024.
Wenger was born in Ilo Ilo City, Philippines, July 6, 1954. A member of the Bible Baptist Church, Wenger was also a teacher, for 15 years, in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
Speaking by telephone Tuesday, Elkhart County Republican Chairman Dan Holtz said Wenger prided herself on representing "the everyday citizens of the county."
"She was very dedicated to the citizens of the county," Holtz said. "She leaves some very big shoes to fill, and a unique constituent focus."
Holtz added that, at some point in the next 30 days, a caucus of Republican precinct committeemen will be called to select a successor for Wenger. This successor will serve out the remainder of Wenger's term.
An obituary for Wenger is set to run in Thursday's Goshen News.
