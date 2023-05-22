GOSHEN — Travel Lite was found in compliance despite failing to meet several parameters of its tax abatement with the Elkhart County Council Thursday.
At the April County Council meeting, it was determined that Travel Lite was not in substantial compliance. On the investment side and wages side, targets have been met, however, number of employees has not been met. Company Representative Bruce Korenstra attended the May meeting to make their case.
Korenstra claimed the business environment is 180 degrees different. Last year, they had no trouble finding employees and weren’t even able to keep up with orders, but today, the orders aren’t coming in. The industry was down 17.8% last year, while Travel Lite was up 75.2%. This year, the industry was down 66.8% in January, and Travel Lite is only down 29%
“We are exceeding what the industry is doing, but we’ve not met the expectations that were met back in 2018,” said company representative Bruce Korenstra. “We’ve done everything in our power to keep things afloat and now’s the time we really do need your help.”
The council voted to determine the reasonable effort of Travel Lite, although not without substantial objection.
Councilman Steven Clark claimed that the purpose of the abatements offered to companies is, in part, to ensure that even in times of economic downturn, income, and growth can still be achieved. If companies then function as any other company when the economy is down, why bother with tax abatements at all? The county loses out. He, along with Councilman Darryl Riegsecker, voted against the determination. Council Douglas Graham was absent for the meeting, while Thomas Stump, David Hess, Randall Yohn, and Adam Bujalski voted in favor of the company.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Elkhart County Council approved the contract renewal with the Northern Indiana Regional Development Authority.
• Elkhart County Council has officially terminated the interlocal agreement with Goshen city for the Goshen Dam Pond drudging through the economic improvement district, based on failed prior attempts.
• The Elkhart County Council and Town of Middlebury Redevelopment Commission approved an interlocal agreement that will help support the town’s new water town construction.
• The Elkhart County Health Department received funds for a new elevator. With a grant and funds available, the county contributed $160,000, slightly above the needed amount in case of contingency due to the age of the building.
• The Elkhart County Highway Department hired a manager of transportation, Kyle Wagner.