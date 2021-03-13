GOSHEN — The city of Goshen should receive nearly $7 million in federal funds out of the new COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed last week.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday includes money going to taxpayers as direct payments — $1,400 for individuals, and $2,800 for married couples who file jointly — and $350 billion to support costs state and local governments have incurred while handling the pandemic emergency.
Of that latter amount, a provision of the bill directs $219.8 billion to states, territories and tribal governments. While $130.2 billion goes to counties and municipalities.
Indiana’s total share would be about $5.6 billion, with the state set to receive the bulk of that, $3.06 billion. The other $2.6 billion would be dispersed to counties, cities and communities, according to estimated state and local allocations. The data is on a spreadsheet posted on the U.S. Senate Democrats’ website.
Digging into that data, Elkhart County looks to receive $40 million of funds coming to the state.
“This allocation is a large amount and a huge responsibility. I am looking forward to seeing the rules from the federal government to make sure Elkhart County is doing the best we can for our community,” Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said.
Nearly $29 million, on top of the county’s allotment, would be spread out among communities in the county. Goshen is set to gain $6.8 million from the federal funds.
“Everybody is well aware of the tough year we just had. And I'm hoping to take this money and work with the Goshen City Council to shore up some lines that were short from last year, and take a chunk of this new money coming into the city and find a good way to make some good plans for the future to ensure the city has another fund that they can tap into during bad times," said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
The breakdown for other communities in the county, according to the data, looks like:
• Elkhart — $18.98 million;
• Nappanee — $1.43 million;
• Middlebury — $750,000;
• Wakarusa — $390,000;
• Bristol — $350,000;
• Millersburg — $200,000.
Mike Yoder, Bristol’s town manager, said the community needs to look at how to best use the money it would receive.
“We have many places where we can put it to use for the town. And there are questions about how it can be utilized. Should it be used to pay down debt or invest in infrastructure? Those are responsible discussions,” Yoder said.
On the other hand, he had pointed words for the federal government’s passage of the relief bill.
“As anyone with any experience with government will acknowledge, never underestimate the ability of a government unit to waste money,” Yoder further said. “Apparently in Washington, D.C., debt is now an asset.”
For other local and area communities, the funding estimates include:
• Kosciusko County — $15.41 million, with Warsaw set to receive $3.16 million; Syracuse: $600,000; and Milford: $330,000;
• LaGrange County — $7.68 million, with LaGrange set to receive $580,000; Topeka: $260,000; and Shipshewana: $150,000;
• Noble County — $9.26 million, with Albion set to receive $490,000; and Ligonier: $910,000.
• St. Joseph County — $52.72 million, with South Bend set to receive $63.19 million; and Mishawaka: $11.96 million.
The spreadsheet shows the estimates were based on 2019 Census data to “identify populations eligible for assistance.” The estimates for Goshen and Elkhart, as “metro cities,” were based on U.S. Housing and Urban Development data from last year.
