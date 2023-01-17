GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting Indiana Senate Bill 12, which would remove what some groups are calling “Indiana’s obscenity loophole.”

The bill is a revision to IC 35-49-3, which is the code for Indiana law surrounding obscenity and sexual content. Currently in Judiciary Committee with the Indiana State Senate, the bill would, according to the current revision, remove schools and public libraries from the list of entities eligible for defense against criminal prosecution for “dissemination of material harmful to minors.”

It also adds colleges and universities and their libraries to the list of protected entities but does remove the legal use of obscene materials from educational materials, but not scientific ones. The exception for “educational” purposes was removed from the bill. Museums are the only entity that would remain unaffected.

The Elkhart County resolution asserts that “mainstream and hardcore pornography” depict sexual assault, child sexual abuse, racism, violence, torture and rape, sexualization of children, distort behaviors, and contribute to an increase in problematic sexual activity, group sex, using substances during sex, body image and eating disorders, treating women as objects, is linked to difficulty forming meaningful relationships, hostile and sexist attitudes of men towards women, acceptance of rape myths, greater likelihood of sexual harassment by adolescents, is associated with escalation of content featuring risky sexual behaviors, exploitation of animals and children, demand for prostitution and child sexual exploitation material, contributes to emotional and medical illnesses, among other topics. It also indicates that 40 studies state that pornography is biologically addictive, although the studies were not identified during the reading.

Commissioner Brad Rogers read the resolution during Tuesday’s meeting. The resolution also included one example of a book believed to be pornographic in nature.

“Whereas the Elkhart County Commissioners observed the book ‘It’s Perfectly Normal,’ which is available to minors at Elkhart County public libraries and found that it depicts and describes sexual conduct in a patently offensive way,” he read.

Commissioner Suzie Weirick made clear statements ahead of the public comment portion of the meeting that she found the resolution offensive.

“Basically if you don’t agree with what’s stated in that resolution, you’re a communist,” she directed. “The resolution hasn’t been verified. All the sources that are in there — there’s multiple pages that haven’t been verified with sources and I think that’s slightly irresponsible of us as an executive and legislative branch to pass a resolution without looking at every single detail.”

She clarified that while she does believe pornography is bad, she feels that the legislation in question threatens libraries and schools. She proposed an alternative resolution that she claimed would help protect children while also, she said, protecting the Constitution.

In her resolution, Weirick explained that many public institutions offer materials that place them at the crux of the controversy. The resolution would urge public leaders including library boards to respect public rights while also respecting youth by providing age-appropriate materials and parental control policies to be available and documented.

Her resolution did not fall on deaf ears, with many members of the public expressing support for it and some crowd cheering when she spoke to her fellow commissioners later in the meeting. Fellow commissioners Rogers and Bob Barnes did not vote in favor of her bill, instead solely supporting the bill presented by Rogers, which received a varied response from the public throughout the course of the meeting.

A barrage of people in support of the county resolution spoke first, including Rhonda Miller, a Nappanee native and co-lead of Purple for Parents Indiana. She told those present that the National Center on Sexual Exploitation vetted the resolution.

“While ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ is the example used in the resolution, our team, along with parents and citizens across our state have uncovered hundreds of books that portray graphic scenes of violent rape, prostitution and that of sex trafficking. … It’s unfortunate that our schools and libraries because of this loophole have become the distribution point for the pornography industry,” Miller said.

Among protesters was former Judge James Rieckhoff, who is president of the Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees. He declared he was opposed to pornography, but he was also opposed to Senate Bill 12 entirely because of how it is presented.

“After reading that bill in context, a reasonable person, knowing nothing of the constitutional language [he presented earlier] would believe that SB12 establishes a criminal penalty for public employees if they do not withhold, retrain or repress from view materials that may be considered offensive or unpopular by one individual.”

Among the libraries and library board attendees, many agreed in disapproving of the bill and the resolution as a whole.

Elkhart Public Library Director Lisa Guedea Carreño offered her thoughts.

“I am also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and it in no way was connected, not in any way, to schools or libraries,” she said.

Addressing the sentiments of many who declared that as survivors of childhood traumas, they understood the risks of pornography. Aside from that, Guedea Carreño said, the book “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris doesn’t contain pornography or obscenity for minors according to the Indiana Code. The book is a children’s book aimed at informing preadolescent children about puberty by exploring different definitions of sex and touches on masturbation, sexual identity, puberty, pregnancy, touching, abstinence, sexually transmitted diseases and personal responsibility, among other things.

“Indiana Code 35-49-2-1 and 2-2 both specify that obscene matter is that which, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value, and that is only one of four factors that all must be met in order for the material to be considered pornographic or obscene in relation to minors. Three of the four of those use the phrase ‘As a whole.’”

She went on to explain that the book in question has received many awards and sold millions of copies and endorsements from medical and child development leaders.

“Additionally, in the nearly 30 years since the first edition was placed on the shelf at the Elkhart Public Library, not one person has filed a complaint about it using this very publicly accessible form we have for doing so,” she said as she waved a complaint form in the air.

Weirick explained to her fellow commissioners that upon her own research, between 1994 and 2005 it was checked out 68 times and from 2005 to 2022 it was checked out 14 times, and of those times from 2005-22, all but one was by a parent account. However, because the account was a child account, a parent must have been present to check it out, she explained.

More than 40 people expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding resolutions and it was a mixed crowd, with many disapproving entirely, some indicating that they supported Weirick’s alternative solution, and others in favor of the resolution and the bill.

Echoing a sentiment expressed by many individuals who spoke in favor of the resolution, Goshen resident John Glick told the commissioners that he knows the dangers of pornography firsthand.

“The younger children are exposed to it, the greater the likelihood of lifelong damage done to them and to those around them,” he said. “Sexuality is not the problem. It is a great gift from God to husbands and wives in the covenant relationship of marriage. Teaching children about sexuality is not the problem. Scripture openly discusses the boundaries and the abuses of sexuality. … It’s said that you can’t legislate morality. The problem with that is that all law is a statement of morality.”

Many proponents of the resolution also explained to the commissioners their religious reasons for wanting to remove the loophole, which made Goshen-based pastor Nancy Kauffman’s objection one of the few like it of the morning, who indicated she preferred Weirick’s resolution.

“I’m very grateful for our libraries and that that is an even playing field so that anybody, whether you have money or not, can go in and get a book,” she said. “If you think banning a book is going to do it to keep children safe, I think we need to look within ourselves to what we can do to provide a safer place for our children. I support any kind of creative conversations we can have on this issue, but it’s not going to be through this resolution.”

On Tuesday the Goshen Public Library released a statement about the commissioners meeting. It can be read in full at www.facebook.com/GPLIndiana.