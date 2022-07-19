GOSHEN — At its Monday meeting, Elkhart County Commissioners approved three zoning requests, two unanimously.
A request by Indiana Transport to rezone a site located at 13596 C.R. 20, Middlebury, was approved by 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Brad Rogers voting against it. The move was to rezone the site from A4 to DPU2. Landscaping, road resurfacing and other upgrades will be needed for the proposed new facility.
During the public hearing section for this proposal, commissioners heard comments and concerns from local residents, with traffic concerns being the primary one mentioned, with a recent accident involving a truck and an Amish buggy cited.
The change was approved with a condition of an added traffic flow between C.R. 20 and C.R. 13, to address this concern.
The board also approved a requested change from Marvin Ramer Properties, from A1 to M1, for a site at Ind. 13 and Ind. 120, and one for Zimmer Leasing, for a 3.3 acres property on Ind. 19 in Wakarusa, also for A1 to M1.