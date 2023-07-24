GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Landfill may become a further money-making asset to the county.
Commissioners on Monday also approved an engagement letter from Barnes and Thornburg as the legal entity for a possible gas immersion system for the Elkhart County Landfill. The program will take the methane gas from the landfill and commoditize and market it. The project is anticipated to cost $20 million for development with significant potential royalties, Elkhart County Attorney Craig Buche told commissioners Monday.
The terms of the agreement would be at least 20 years. The landfill already subsidizes methane to keep gas costs lower at the Elkhart County Jail.
Other items to come before the board:
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved an annual noise ordinance variance for River Oaks Community Church, 58020 C.R. 115, Goshen, to hold its Fall Fest fellowship and outreach event on its property on from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7.
• Commissioners also approved more electrical proposals for the Foraker-Southwest-Tecumseh Project.
• Commissioners approved the appointment of Concord Community Schools board member Jennifer Davis to the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission as the non-voting school board representative. Previously, the school board representative was Middlebury Community Schools board member Gregg Eash, but Eash was appointed last year as a voting member of the board, leaving the non-voting position open.
• A request for a real estate exchange agreement with Elkhart General Hospital for the multi-use path project at U.S. 33 and Rieth Boulevard was also approved by commissioners. The agreement will allow a small amount of land owned by the hospital near the area to be used for the upcoming bike and pedestrian path over the railroad tracks For the project, the county will be doing a switchback, to take the end of the bridge at Rieth Boulevard back north to link it up with the Goshen pedestrian bridge on U.S. 33, and needs a small sliver of the land owned by the hospital. The hospital will also give the right-of-way back to the county, and in exchange, the hospital will take over a small corner of surplus land that the hospital expressed interest in last winter. There will be no financial exchange for the properties, but Buche said the county now has the land necessary to complete the project.
•The Elkhart County Highway Department brought a finalizing piece of the agreement with Rieth Riley to the Elkhart County Commissioners on Monday. The bond for the C.R. 4 from C.R. 17 to C.R. 19 extension project is a three-year bond for 30% of the contract.