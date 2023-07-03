GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a request to transfer $50,000 to help the Elkhart County Parks Department remove a log jam from Elkhart River near Ox Bow County Park during their meeting Monday.
Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor said the jam presents a hazard to boaters and the fire department has been called out several times for rescue.
• The commissioners also approved $180,000 from the Buildings & Grounds LIT Special Purpose Fund for natural gas used with methane to power the jail. Taylor explained that the compressor at the Elkhart County Jail has been down for the majority of 2023 but repairs are expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the natural gas budget at the jail complex has been exhausted. The appropriate is for the gas budget.
• The commissioners also approved an appropriation from the same fund for $350,000 to continue updates on the HVAC controllers at the jail.
• Funds for the Center for Community Justice and the Council on Aging were both approved at $100,000 from the Commissioners Environmental Special Projects Fund.