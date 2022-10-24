ELKHART — The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a motion for the cost of demolition brought on by Redevelopment Program Coordinator at the Elkhart County Department of Planning and Development Natasha Kauffmann. The bid was awarded to C&E Excavating for $35,100.
The building, located at 30723 Old. U.S. 20, was owned by Industrial Safety and Environmental Service, who announced their move in September 2021. The redevelopment commission acquired the land to make for a turn lane as traffic to the area increases. According to Kauffmann, the owners were interested in relocating anyways, so the opportunity was readily available to acquire the land now since the building itself is only about 10-15 feet from the right-of-way. Kauffmann added that the purchase is part of a large goal to clean up older buildings in the corridor. As a part of the Northwest Gate TIF, the funds may come from the TIF funds.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Southwest, Foraker and Tecumseh Acres sewer system project continues to make headway as the commissioners approved an ordinance that recreates statutes surrounding exemption from being a part of the installation if their property’s system meets certain requirements. There are several residents who have expressed interest in seeking the exemption, but the county is asking them to reconsider due to what Steve Olsen, an attorney with Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham which represents Elkhart County, called financial benefits that the county is offering that would not be available if they wanted to join the system at a later date. The statute declares that those exemption seekers would also have to go before the Elkhart County Health Department to confirm their system is not failing, and any incurred costs of that testing would be the responsibility of the homeowner. The cost, according to the ordinance, for that remains quite low unless third parties need to be involved, with the county covering any costs exceeding $600. The ordinance also includes a waiver provision to cover the $600 cost for those who have put in a new system with an Elkhart County permit in the last three years. There are other provisions for which there are not a cap.
• Jason Auvil, Zoning Administrator / Planning Manager at Elkhart County Government, met with the commissioners to confirm a list of negotiations for rezoning of land in Benton Township which would allow for a large solar panel farm. The commissioners' list of requests includes no energy storage facilities on-site, only tier-one solar panels, approval by the commissioners of operation and maintenance plan of emergency service and response, decommissioning and restoration plan, road impact and maintenance agreement.
• Melanie Sizemore of the Elkhart County Health Department requested approval from the commissioners for the renewal of a commercial lease agreement for the Nappanee-based WIC office, which has been at the location for roughly five years. The request was approved.