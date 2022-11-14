GOSHEN — Faced with ongoing abuse and disregard for the rules at the county’s few remaining recycling drop-off locations, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Monday discussed the possibility of eliminating the sites altogether.
Helping to broach the topic was Elkhart County Landfill Manager John Bowers, who began by first reminding the commissioners that the county already reduced its recycling drop-off locations from 15 sites down to just five sites at the beginning of the year due in large part to the abuse being experienced at the sites and the cost of keeping them cleaned up.
“As the community and you well know, we went from 15 sites to five sites in the last year, and that was due to some of the abuses and so forth that we were having,” Bowers noted. “So, we got down to five sites, and we are continuing to see abuse of these sites. But we also are committed to wanting to recycle if at all possible.”
The locations of the county's five remaining sites are:
• Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen;
• Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen;
• Forks County Line Store, 508 E. Warren St., Middlebury;
• Martin’s Supermarket, 242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee; and
• Cobblestone Shopping Plaza, 3900 E. Bristol St., Elkhart.
Bowers noted that the Elkhart County Landfill currently has an annual revenue of $750,000, which is based on the collection of approximately 500,000 tons of trash per year at a cost of $1.50 per ton.
“The programs that we currently support in recycling is the monthly household hazardous waste, we have an e-waste subsidy program, we do some brush grinding where we take brush in at the landfill, we have a leaf program that we give an award each year of $50,000 to different competing entities, and then $300,000 of the budget goes toward the recycling sites,” Bowers said of how the recycling drop-off sites are supported. “The current contract term is Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, for the five sites that we have. I have been in contact with our vendor, and I am still waiting to see what our costs would be next year if we so chose to continue.
“We have been experiencing clean-up costs. If you take just personnel alone, it’s about approximately $26,000 a year, or about $500 a week that we’re spending,” he added of the cost to maintain the sites. “And we’re also incurring disposal amounts of $120 a week. It’s hard to guesstimate that, but it’s about $6,200 a year, is my estimate.”
Beyond the cost to maintain the sites, Bowers noted that the ongoing abuse at the sites has also caused several of the property owners where the sites are located to contact him with requests to have the sites removed.
“We have at least two of the sites that have asked us not to be there anymore,” he said. “So, we’ll be removing the site at Cobblestone. It needs to go away, at the owner’s request. And Goshen College has also expressed concern and interest in us pulling out of there, too. So, today I wanted to bring this to your attention. I’m really not wanting action at this point. I just want to bring it to the public’s attention, and your attention, that we have an issue.”
That said, Bowers noted that it will be his recommendation when the time for the contract’s renewal arrives to recommend that the commissioners vote not to renew the county’s recycling program.
“Due to the continued public abuse, Elkhart County should not renew the current contract for these site locations, and honor the requests of several site property owners to remove them,” Bowers said. “Should sites within existing municipalities desire, we should pursue financial agreements that can be utilized by those municipalities to continue operating these sites.
“These sites are located in Goshen, Nappanee and the town of Middlebury,” he added. “Geographically, these locations are spread across Elkhart County and in order to maintain general accessibility for the public, it should be noted that if any resident desires to recycle, most trash-hauling companies offer curbside services.”
For her part, Commissioner Suzie Weirick said she is acutely aware of the abuse that goes on at the county’s recycling drop-off sites on a regular basis, and agreed that the county cannot continue on its current path when it comes to the recycling service.
“I think you were very nice when you said there was abuse. I’ve driven past those sites — I think we’ve all driven past those sites at different times — and people are just ridiculous on what they think should be recycled,” Weirick said. “Recycling sites are meant for cardboard, glass and plastic. I don’t understand why people would think that is acceptable. And because of that is really one of the driving forces behind Cobblestone, for instance, asking us to leave.
“I really think that we are still open to recycling options, and there are true trash options for things like mattresses, and hot tubs, and fencing, etc., and unfortunately we have to pay for those options because they take airspace,” she added. “It’s not our desire to penalize anybody, but there are options, and unfortunately we can’t continue on the path we’re on. So, I appreciate your presentation. I wanted to make sure we drew attention to that locally. We just don’t really have another choice right now.”
Commissioner Brad Rogers agreed.
“I guess it comes down to, what are the taxpayers willing to subsidize to have recycling?” Rogers said. “There has been, certainly, a lot of education to try to convince the public not to throw trash in these sites, but those people are really ruining it for everybody else as well.”
Asked when he expects to have the recycling contract renewal ready to bring before the board, Bowers said he anticipates having it ready for review sometime within the next three weeks or so.