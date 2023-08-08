GOSHEN — Railroad crossings in portions of southern Elkhart County will be easier for emergency personnel and the public to navigate thanks to efforts by the Elkhart County Commissioners.
Commissioners Brad Rogers said as former Elkhart County sheriff, the issue of accessibility on both sides of the tracks for emergency services in the area is near to his heart, especially with no overpasses among the eight crossings in New Paris or Jackson Township.
In fact, as sheriff, Rogers began ticketing train engineers for leaving trains at crossings for extended periods of time. The state’s 1865 Blocked Crossings Statute, which Rogers used at the time to justify the tickets, was eventually overturned by the Indiana State Supreme Court and deemed unconstitutional due to the federal government’s 1995 Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act, which prohibits states from garnering control over rail activity.
“The issue is locally we have a hard time addressing that,” Rogers said. “Trains are here to stay. They’re good things to have in our community because of it means the economy is good, unfortunately the railroads appear to not be able to manage the crossings so that these crossings remain open and functional in a practical sense so that leads to first responders and the public not being able to have the knowledge to negotiate the open crossings.”
The incoming software will cost the county roughly $60,000 for infrastructure and implementation, and provide real-time information via smartphone to first responders and the public regarding which crossings are blocked and which are open. The city of Goshen is working on a similar project.
Annual fees for support from Blocked Crossings LLC will be $9,600 per year, and Rogers said Jackson Township Trust Tom Lantz has agreed to fund it. The county will provide the initial funding of $60,000, as well as Wi-Fi and electricity to the areas to accommodate the upgrades.
OTHER ITEMS
• The Elkhart County Commissioners have approved Katherine Ross as their appointment to the Middlebury Public Library Board. She was chosen from three candidates. Director of Middlebury Public Library Juli Wald spoke during public comment, claiming to commissioners that the county’s new process was “reactive,” and delayed the process of finding a new board member.
• The commissioners also approved $691,994.43 from INDOT for the Community Crossings matching grant.
• Continuing the project, the commissioners also approved seven electrical proposals for the Foraker-Southwest Tecumseh Project.
• The courthouse complex construction project continues on as the commissioners approved $390,055 from the general fund for interest earned on bond funds and ARP funds to be used for the new courthouse. They also approved an RFP for furniture for the building, as well as authorization of a bid package for structured cabling.