ELKHART — The Elkhart County Commissioners approved several grant applications for improvements to be made around the county during Monday’s meeting.
• The commissioners approved an application from the Federal Railroad Administration Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant. The grant application is led by MACOG, with the city of Elkhart and the county both involved. According to Elkhart County Highway Department Manager of Transportation Charles McKenzie, the group is currently 20% short of the construction costs needed for the Sunnyside Avenue overpass project and the Hively Avenue overpass project. If awarded, the grant would provide roughly $19 million in order to better support the project.
• A grant application for the National Telecommunications and Information Agency Middle Mile Grant was also approved during the meeting. The grant would help support the extension of Elkhart County's fiber project to Nappanee, Wakarusa, New Paris and Millersburg. It is a 30% match on a project expected to cost roughly $8 million.
• McKenzie also read bids for the Johnson Street east bridge project. The project will overlay and fix holes and poor joints. It is expected to be completed June 16, 2023. The bids were: Reith Riley Construction, $468,789; Milestone Contractors North, $411,792; and LaPorte Construction, $556,934.
• County Administrator Jeff Taylor requested the commissioner's approval for a contract for services between the board and Jones Petrie Rafinski for the C.R. 20 Access Road Project. The project was initially approved in August by commissioners and Elkhart County Council at roughly $20,000. The contract was approved for about $19,000.