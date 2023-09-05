GOSHEN — Elkhart County Clerk of the Circuit Court Christopher Anderson reminds Elkhart County voters, who are registered to vote in one of the seven municipalities in Elkhart County, that the 2023 Municipal General Election will be held Nov. 7, and there are multiple options for those who would like to vote absentee before Election Day.
As this is a Municipal Election, only those registered voters who are registered inside the city or town limits of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg or Wakarusa are eligible to participate. Generally, if the voter has an address number that is four digits or less (1234 Main Street), they are registered inside the city or town Limits. By the same token, those voters with a five-digit address number (12345 Main St.) are generally registered outside the city or town limits.
No-excuse in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. Voters should watch the newspaper for an official announcement including all details for in-person absentee voting. The Election Board will also be mailing a post-card to residential addresses in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg and Wakarusa in the next several weeks with details about voting absentee in person, voting absentee by mail, and voting on Election Day.
Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail are:
• Expecting to be out of town on Election Day;
• Expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury;
• Expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day;
• If a person is a voter with disabilities;*
• If a voter is at least 65 years of age;
• If a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct;
• If a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day;
• If a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open;
• If a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
*An absentee voter who is unable to mark their own ballot or sign the ballot security envelope MUST vote by travel board. Contact the Election Board for more information.
An application for an early voting ballot by mail can be requested by contacting the Election Board at 574-535-6469. A board representative will ask for some information and mail the application to the voter for them to complete and return. Voters who wish to vote by mail are now required by Indiana State statute to supply their complete Indiana Driver’s License or State ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. This is located in Section 3 of the Absentee Ballot By Mail application.
Early voting by mail applications can also be submitted through the online voter portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov. A voter will need to have their Indiana Driver’s License or State ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The deadline for the Election Board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 by 11:59 p.m. Applications are accepted by mail, by fax to 574-535-6471, by email to elkhartcoabs@elkhartcounty.com, or by hand-delivery to the Election Board, 101 N. Main, Room 204, Goshen.
In addition to in-person absentee voting and absentee by mail, a voter is qualified to vote by traveling absentee voter board if they are confined, ill or have been injured; if they are caring for a confined person, or if they are a voter with disabilities and believe the polling places available to them on Election Day are not accessible.
To vote absentee by traveling board, a voter can contact the Election Board at 574-535-6469 to request an absentee travel board ballot application. The deadline for the Election Board to receive the application is Monday, Nov. 6, by noon, but can be submitted at any earlier time. Remember, the earlier the application is received, the more successful the process will be.
Once the application is received and approved, the Election Board will make contact with the voter to schedule a date and time that a bi-partisan absentee travel board can visit the voter to assist them with casting their ballot. Absentee voting by traveling board begins on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Voters can view the candidates that will be on their ballot by providing basic information at https://indianavoters.in.gov/. The Election Board can also mail a sample ballot to a voter upon request. Call 574-535-6469 during office hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.)
All Hoosier voters are asked by election officials to make sure their voter registration information is accurate and up to date, ensuring their voice will be heard on Election Day. Questions may be directed to the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office at 574-535-6775, 574-535-6774, the County Clerk’s Office at 574-535-6469, or the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
The Elkhart County Election Board would also like to remind all currently registered Elkhart County municipal voters to be looking for post-card reminders regarding the voter registration, absentee voting options, and vote center locations for voting on Election Day.
The Elkhart County Election Board is always available to assist voters. People should contact them if they have questions about registering to vote, voting absentee, or voting at one of our Vote Centers on Election Day.