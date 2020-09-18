Election Day is just around the corner! Well, maybe not just around the corner, but it is closer than you think.
The Elkhart County Election Board knows that voters have questions. We have been answering numerous calls and emails concerning the Absentee by Mail process and the deadlines and timelines that come into play when requesting an Absentee by Mail ballot as a registered voter in Indiana. On top of this, I’m sure that a vast majority of residential mailboxes in Elkhart County received a postcard mailer from USPS the end of last week concerning Absentee by Mail.
Contrary to popular belief, Indiana does not automatically mail ballots to registered voters. In order to receive an Absentee by Mail ballot, a registered voter must submit an application to their local Election Board prior to each election indicating one of the enumerated reasons for voting absentee. This completed and approved application is what initiates the process of mailing the voter their ballot.
While the Absentee by Mail process may seem cumbersome, convoluted, and inefficient, it is in fact very straight forward, simple and efficient.
The 45-day timeline in Indiana for a voter to request and receive an Absentee by Mail ballot is more than enough time for the voter to submit their application, for the Election Board to process the application, produce the ballot, and mail it to the voter, and for the voter to mark their ballot and return it to the Election Board to be counted on Election Day.
The whole process is private, safe, and secure. Everything that a voter would experience on Election Day while voting in-person.
However, there are two important deadlines that must be taken into account to ensure that a voter’s Absentee by Mail ballot has every opportunity to be counted.
The first deadline is that the application for the Absentee Ballot must be received by the Election Board by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Applications received prior to this deadline will be processed by the Election Board and mailed to the address indicated on the application by the voter.
Current recommendations from the USPS as indicated on their mailer, are that voters submit their application for their Absentee Ballot 15 days prior to Election Day. Indiana’s deadline for the Election Board to receive the application is 12 days prior to Election Day.
The easiest way for a voter to submit their Absentee by Mail application is to visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s Online Portal at www.indianavoters.com. After clicking the “VOTE BY MAIL” button and entering some information, including driver’s license or state ID number, a voter can submit their application in less than a minute.
Probably the most important deadline is Nov. 3, 2020, at noon (Election Day). This is the deadline that is imposed by Indiana statute for the Election Board to receive the voter’s Absentee Ballot. This does not mean being postmarked by Nov. 3, 2020. It means that it must be returned to the Election Board by that time; mail delivery or hand delivery, it does not make any difference. Noon is noon — no if’s, and’s, or but’s. Noon is noon.
A second option for voting absentee is Absentee In-Person. This process is very similar to Election Day in that the voter presents themselves at one of the Absentee In-Person voting locations that will be open in Elkhart County starting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
In order to vote Absentee In-Person, a voter needs to visit one of the 4 established locations and present their photo ID. They are issued a ballot through the e-pollbook and directed to one of the touch-screen machines that will produce a marked ballot as the voter indicated on the touch-screen. This ballot is inserted into a secrecy envelope so that only the voter knows how they voted. On Election Day, these secret Absentee In-Person ballots are tabulated along with the Absentee by Mail and Election Day votes to produce the election results.
Private, Safe, and Secure.
The 4 locations that will be open for Absentee In-Person at various times beginning Oct. 6 are:
• Goshen First Presbyterian Church on East Lincoln in Goshen. Voters should park in the North Fifth Street parking lot and enter the voting location through the double doors facing the lot.
• Elkhart County Lincoln Center on Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Voters should park in the parking lot between Marion and Harrison Streets and enter the Lincoln Center under the portico.
• Nappanee First Brethren Church located on North Main Street in Nappanee. Voters should park straight out from the main doors or around to the East closest to North Main Street.
• Middlebury Church of the Brethren located on Bristol Avenue northwest of Downtown Middlebury. Voters should park in the parking lot and enter the facility through the double doors that are visible as they enter the parking lot.
Here are the Specific dates and times that Absentee In-Person voting will be available:
Oct. 6-Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
Oct. 13-Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
Oct. 19-Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
Oct. 26-Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon — Goshen and Elkhart
The Elkhart County Election Board would also like to remind registered voters and eligible residents who need to update their voter registration or get registered for the first time in Elkhart County, that the deadline to register to vote is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The easiest way to check your registration status, update your registration, or get registered is by utilizing the Indiana Secretary of State’s Online Portal. It can be found at www.indianavoters.com. Utilizing their driver’s license information, a person can complete and submit their voter registration in just a few minutes. Once submitted through the online process, a voter will receive an Acknowledgment Card from the Voter Registration Office in the mail confirming their registration.
Finally, the Election Board is well aware that a majority of Elkhart County registered voters and households have received a cardstock mailer consisting of an Absentee Ballot by Mail application and other instructions as to how to vote absentee.
The Election Board would like to assure Elkhart County registered voters that while the mailings were not from the Board, they are perfectly legitimate. The Indiana Democratic and Republican State Parties initiated this mailing. If you have already submitted your Absentee by Mail application to the Board, please disregard the mailer. If you have not submitted your Absentee by Mail ballot application, please utilize the form that you received, and submit it directly to the Election Board. Our address is 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526.
With this information and all the information that will be forthcoming, the Elkhart County Election Board hopes to keep the citizens of Elkhart County informed and educated as the biggest Presidential Election of recent memory quickly comes upon us.
If any voter should have a question or would like the Election Board to mail application, they can always contact the Election Board at 574-535-6469 or elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.